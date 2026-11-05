The AFC North Leader Steelers Aren't Chasing a Receiver, and Nobody Is Ready For It

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting pretty at 6-2, holding down sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and rolling hot on a four-game winning streak. You’d think with a looming November 10th trade deadline and Aaron Rodgers needing another weapon, they’d be all over a wide receiver move. Think again, because Gerry Dulac, one of the longest tenured Steelers beat writers, is dropping bombs: he doesn’t think they’ll make any major moves for a receiver.

The Dulac Report: No Deals on the Horizon

Dulac, from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was absolutely hammered with questions during his weekly chat about Pittsburgh adding another weapon. Readers tried everything to get some insight, but Dulac stayed firm. His word? “They’re not seriously pursuing any.” He went on to say, “What I’m hearing is they are not likely or intending to make a trade, but as I always say, never under-estimate the desperation of an NFL GM who might coming knocking for a deal.” So much for all that hype about loading up for a playoff push.

Trusting the Roster, Hoping for Health

It seems like the Steelers already feel they made their big swing this season by trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Honestly, you can kinda get their thinking, even if Pittman Jr. has been banged up for the good majority of the season so far. It’s impossible to know what he could have provided for that offense healthy, right? With all the buzz around Pittsburgh’s hot streak and the possibility of adding more talent, Dulac is throwing a splash of cold water on everyone. The Steelers might just stand pat at the deadline, cross their fingers their receiver room gets healthier, and hope they magically become quality separators against zone coverage. Talk about a gamble!

For now, it’s all just speculation until we see if any move actually becomes official before November 10th. Will that GM desperation kick in? Or will the Steelers really ride with what they’ve got?

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.