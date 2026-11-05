52 Points, 24 Rebounds, 8 Blocks: Wembanyama's Unleashed and Nobody in the NBA Is Ready For It

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Victor Wembanyama exploded for a career-high 52 points, 24 rebounds, and eight blocks in a wild 112-111 win over the Mavs on Wednesday night. You’re not seeing things. That absurd stat line makes him the first player to drop 50+ points, 20+ boards, and 5+ blocks since Bob McAdoo back in 1974. We are talking about half a century ago, people. This wasn’t just a big game, it was a history-making performance that has the league buzzing.

The Illness Is Gone, The Beast Is Back

Wemby came into the 2026-27 season with everyone expecting him to take over as the best player in the world, but a rough opening night loss to the Thunder actually had some folks wondering if he might plateau in his fourth year. Those worries? Gone. Poof. The Spurs have ripped off six straight wins after an 0-2 start, and a huge part of that is Wembanyama finally finding his rhythm. He said it himself after the game, via the Associated Press, that he’s been battling an illness that messed with his game. “I haven’t been feeling great lately,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve been sick for a while and today I felt like I got my legs back. So it should be more like this, more often.” If *that* was him just getting his legs back, the rest of the NBA needs to be terrified. This isn’t a one-off either; it’s his third game in the last four with at least 36 points and his fourth game this season with five or more blocks. He’s heating up, and fast.

Still Room for More, Somehow

Here’s the wild part: even after a historic night, Wembanyama thinks he can do better. He was honest about his struggles shooting the ball, noting it forces him into a playing style that’s just too tiring for the long haul. “I can still do more,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, my shots weren’t falling tonight and that forces me into a style of play that is exhausting. I can do it. I mean, the proof is here. I can do it, but I can be much better if my shots fall. I know it’s just a matter of time.” He’s not wrong about the shooting, hitting only 24% of his threes and going 11 of 36 from mid-range so far this season. But honestly, how encouraging is it for the Spurs that he can put up *these* numbers, dominate games, and still not be at his absolute best? Imagine when those shots start falling consistently! He’s already a nightmare near the rim, and when his perimeter game unlocks, it’s going to be something truly special.

This is the kind of raw, undeniable talent we’ve been waiting for, and if he’s doing this while still feeling he can improve, the rest of the league needs to watch out. Wembanyama said it himself: “It should be more like this, more often.” After that insane performance, who are we to argue?

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.