The Warriors Aren't Paying Kristaps Porzingis, And The League Noticed

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The Golden State Warriors are not delivering payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary. That’s right, sources are saying the team ruled he is “not rendering services,” a pretty wild move that speaks volumes about where things stand with the seven-footer. After a shaky start, the Warriors have actually looked like a completely different team, which is a positive, but they are absolutely riddled with injuries right now. Jimmy Butler, for example, is still a couple of months away from even making his season debut after tearing his ACL. But Porzingis’s situation is on a whole other level.

The Retirement Whisper Gets Louder

Porzingis is battling a health condition that has left Golden State extremely pessimistic about his return. ESPN’s Anthony Slater even reported that team sources “continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again.” Think about that for a second: *ever*. This isn’t just a lingering injury, folks. NBA insider Jake Fischer believes the situation is similar to Ben Simmons’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers, where salary was withheld. However, the key difference here is Porzingis isn’t asking for a trade. Instead, it’s strongly believed he is “contemplating retirement.” This isn’t the outcome anyone wanted, especially for a former lottery pick whose current situation is largely outside his control. The man is 31 years old, and dealing with a condition that could genuinely make a comeback impossible.

That Contract Is a Hot Potato

Here’s where it gets even crazier for Golden State: they can still move his contract at any point before the Feb. 11 deadline, even without paying him currently. His contract is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, which, while a small number in the NBA world, could still prove valuable in executing a trade. ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote the Warriors “will continue exhausting trade avenues.” The big question is, even if they manage to trade him, does he even play for his next team? The reports seriously suggest retirement might be the only way this whole saga ends for Porzingis. So, while the Warriors are trying to improve their team form, they’ve got this massive contract and player situation hanging over their heads until February. It’s a lot to unpack, and it will be fascinating to see how they navigate this before the deadline.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.