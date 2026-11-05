$45.5 Million Problem: Domantas Sabonis Wants Out, and the Kings Are on the Clock

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With a brutal 1-7 start to the 2026-27 season, the Sacramento Kings are already looking at major moves: All-Star center/forward Domantas Sabonis wants out of town. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that Sabonis is flat-out unhappy with the Kings and ready for a change, a move confirmed by Jake Fischer on B/R’s NBA Insider Notebook, who says the Kings are actively seeking a trade partner. This team is at the bottom of a stacked Western Conference, and things are clearly falling apart fast.

Sabonis’ Asking Price and What He Brings

This isn’t just some disgruntled bench warmer. Sabonis is a legitimate All-Star. He’s averaging 15.1 points, 14.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting a phenomenal 68.1 percent from the floor. The guy is a physical force, an amazing screener, and can facilitate scoring like nobody’s business. Any team looking for a serious boost in the frontcourt would salivate over those numbers. The Kings see his $45.5 million contract this season as high-value, but here’s the kicker: that sentiment isn’t exactly league-wide, per Fischer. That could be a huge problem for Sacramento as they try to offload him.

The Clock Is Ticking For Sacramento

Given Sabonis’ obvious discontent and the Kings’ freefall down the Western Conference standings, something has to give. The front office needs to make a move, and they need to do it NOW. This whole situation is a massive distraction, already hamstringing what’s been a nightmare start to the season. The big challenge for the Kings is coming to grips with the idea that they might not get the return they once expected for Sabonis. But the sooner they sort this out, the sooner they can move on, build around Acuff, and hopefully get back on track toward becoming a perennial playoff team. There’s a market for a player of Sabonis’ caliber, but the Kings have to find the right place and get it done before this turns into a full-blown locker room implosion.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.