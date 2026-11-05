JJ Redick's Defensive Praise and Nobody in Los Angeles Is Ready For It

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JJ Redick is at it again, praising his team’s defensive performance for the second straight game after the Los Angeles Lakers clawed back for a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. It’s becoming a trend, a promising one, as the Lakers now sit at 7-2 on the young season.

Redick Demands, Lakers Deliver

The Lakers started flat, no doubt about it. Redick himself said they were “a little flat” when the Kings dropped 16 points in the opening 4.5 minutes. He called an early timeout, and that’s when things shifted. From that point on, Sacramento scored only 87 points over the remaining 43:27. “The promising thing on that side of the ball is the effort and the intent to execute, I think, is really high,” Redick noted postgame. He saw excellent second efforts, a bunch of veer and peel switches, scrambles, and the Kings were often forced into late shot clock possessions and even shot clock violations. The activity across the board was really good, “save for the first four minutes or whatever it was.” This kind of response, limiting Miami to 45 points and a 95.7 defensive rating in the second half of Monday’s win, then shutting down the Kings after an initial flurry, that shows real growth.

Kessler Sees Room to Grow, But Numbers Don’t Lie

Against the Kings, Los Angeles posted a 105.1 defensive rating, which marks their third-best effort of the season. They’ve had stingier nights, like a 90.9 defensive rating against the Clippers on Oct. 28 and a 96.5 defensive rating in their opening night romp over the Golden State Warriors. Defensive anchor Walker Kessler is seeing some good things, but he’s not letting anyone off the hook just yet. He said Wednesday, “We got to clean up some stuff on the defensive end.” Kessler pointed out that their half-court defense, once set, is “pretty good,” but they “got to do better in transition as a collective.” The stats back him up. While they allow the seventh-fewest points per 100 transition possessions (113.2), they allow the sixth-highest transition frequency (16.9%). That’s the part that’s really hurting them right now. Despite being seventh in transition defense and eighth in half-court defense (91.3 points per 100), their overall defensive rating is only 16th. That transition frequency is bogging them down, keeping them from truly dominating on defense.

This Friday, the Lakers face a serious challenge in a rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers. Even with Ja Morant out, Portland owns the league’s top-ranked offense and sits in the top five for both half-court and transition efficiency. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Crypto.com Arena. Can the Lakers continue their defensive surge against an offensive powerhouse?

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.