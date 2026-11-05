Brittney Griner Is About to Change Unrivaled, And Nobody Saw This Coming

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Brittney Griner isn’t just winding down her legendary WNBA career; she’s already launching the next phase in a totally wild way, taking on a unique role as the head of Unrivaled’s new Player Coach Development Program for the upcoming 2027 season. This isn’t just some ceremonial title, either, this is a real step into what looks like her post-playing life.

The WNBA Legend’s Next Chapter

Look, we all know Brittney Griner. She turned 36 last month, but she’s still out there capable of dropping 25 points any given night and absolutely owning the defensive end as the WNBA’s active leader in blocks per game. But let’s be real, the 2027 season, which will see her return home to Texas as part of the rebooted Houston Comets, is almost certainly going to be her last in The W. It’s tough to see a legend start thinking about hanging it up, but Griner is not just going quietly into the night. Her new gig with Unrivaled is basically a giant flashing sign that she’s already planning for what comes next, even as she keeps competing. The nine-time All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is making moves, and it’s exciting to see.

A Hands-On Coaching Internship Unlike Any Other

So, what exactly is this “unique role”? Griner has been named one of six players in Unrivaled’s player pool for the 2027 season, which kicks off with four games on January 8th in Boston and Inglewood, California. But she’s not just a player in the pool. Unrivaled has tapped Griner to lead their brand new Player Coach Development Program. This means she’ll be developing her leadership and coaching skills while still getting out there and competing on the court. How cool is that? She’s not just getting a theory lesson, she’s getting hands-on coaching experience and mentorship directly from Unrivaled’s head coaches. The groundwork for this transition actually started back in the 2026 season in Connecticut, where Griner basically had a “coaching internship,” sitting in on film sessions. Now, that role is expanding big time in Unrivaled, and it’s clear she’s laying some serious foundation for her career after playing. Get ready to see Brittney Griner in a whole new light.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.