Nick Emmanwori Exposed Patrick Mahomes, And The Chiefs' Empire Is Shaking

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That “Mahomes Magic” everyone talked about? The Kansas City Chiefs cannot find it anymore, especially against tough teams. A critical moment against our Seattle Seahawks might just be the official nail in that coffin. This team used to be a step faster than any opponent, a true sorcerer with one-score games, but those days feel long gone.

Mahomes’ Lost Edge

Patrick Mahomes used to be pure magic. He would outrace any defender, defensive tackle or cornerback, to get his throw off. The Chiefs as a whole seemed to have that ability, always finding a way to be better, no matter the opponent. But things changed last year. The team could not find that extra gear early on, particularly against the quality opponents on their schedule. Their one-score sorcery evolved into one-score nightmares, and the entire season was a disaster from start to finish.

This year, it felt different, at least for a month. The Chiefs sprinted to a 5-0 start, and the vibes were generally positive. Everyone thought they were back on track. Then, everything seemed to flip on a dime. We are not sure exactly when it happened, but one play against our Seahawks is still burned into memory.

The Emerald City Strikes First

It was the second quarter when the Chiefs lined up rookie running back Emmett Johnson behind Mahomes in the pistol formation. Mahomes faked a pitch to Johnson to the right and rolled to his left, needing to beat a defender to his spot like he had done countless times before. A step faster than everyone, right? Not this time. He met his match.

Our own Safety Nick Emmanwori chased down Mahomes from behind with pure athleticism, putting the pressure on him. Emmanwori forced a bad throw to Jalen Royals, resulting in a crucial Seahawks interception! The Chiefs were trailing 3-0 at the time. What happened next? Our Seahawks took a 10-0 lead on the very next drive and never looked back. Was that the moment the bad vibes returned for Kansas City? It is hard to say definitively, but it sure felt like a turning point.

A Troubling Trend Emerges

The Chiefs did not immediately follow that game with another terrible performance. They were even leading 24-13 entering the fourth quarter on the road against the Broncos. That is a game they absolutely should win. But they did not. They fell short. Again. This is becoming a trend, the kind we never thought we would see under head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

This team just does not seem to have that ability to keep quality opponents at arm’s reach any longer. From 2022-2024, the Chiefs were a dominant 16-7 in the regular season with Mahomes as the starter against teams that finished the year at or above .500. That was the second-best winning percentage in the entire NFL against that caliber of opponent. Over the past two seasons, however, they have gone just 3-9 against those same quality teams. They went from near the top to the team with the 13th-worst record in the league against .500 or better opponents.

The Chiefs are not the same dominant force. The league is noticing, and our Seattle Seahawks played a significant part in showing them their new reality. This is not the Chiefs we knew.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.