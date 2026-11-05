The Padres' $3.9M Flamethrower Could Make Edwin Díaz Even Scarier, And The League Is NOT Ready

The Los Angeles Dodgers are at it again, folks. This team has been on an absolute free agent frenzy for years, scooping up top talent like it grows on trees, and they’re showing zero signs of slowing down. This winter, it looks like they’re going after Tarik Skubal, but the real bombshell prediction making waves is their expected pursuit of San Diego Padres flamethrower Adrián Morejón.

Dodgers’ Bullpen Strategy: From Díaz to Dominance

Remember last winter? The Dodgers went out and snagged one of the best relievers available, Edwin Díaz, locking him down with a three-year, $69 million deal. That wasn’t just a big signing, it set a new average annual value record for a relief pitcher, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo. It told us everything we needed to know: pitching is always front and center for this organization. They want arms, and they’ll pay for them. Now, MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald is saying they could grab Morejón, and if that happens, buckle up.

Morejón’s Monster 2026 Season Demands Attention

Let’s talk about Morejón, because this dude put in some serious work for the Padres in 2026. He logged 86 innings out of the bullpen, which was third-most among all relievers in baseball. Only Houston’s AJ Blubaugh and Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby, who often worked as bulk arms behind openers, threw more. This isn’t just a guy who comes in for one out. Morejón is accustomed to pitching multiple innings in high-leverage spots, and he did it with authority. Twenty-five of his 76 appearances saw him record four or more outs, and he went a full two innings on eight different occasions. The guy stacked up 28 holds and three saves, and he ranked seventh among qualified relievers in win probability added. He’s a legitimate force.

The Padres definitely know what they have in him, extending a qualifying offer worth $23.15 million for one year. As MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell pointed out, Morejón is just 27, hitting free agency in his prime as potentially the top reliever out there. He’s got until November 17 to make his decision: take the money or test the market. He played on a $3.9 million deal with San Diego this season, so that QO is a massive bump, but the Dodgers are coming with World Series aspirations and deep pockets.

The Lethal Duo That Could Change Everything

If the Dodgers manage to pry Morejón away from San Diego, imagine this: Morejón and Díaz, back to back, out of the bullpen. You’re talking about two pitchers who can consistently overpower hitters with pure velocity, coming in consecutive innings. That’s not just an advantage; it’s a cheat code. That kind of tandem can shut down a game cold, flipping momentum faster than you can blink. The Dodgers are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit, and the chance to compete for a World Series title is always a massive draw for a player like Morejón. Keep an eye on that November 17 deadline, because this move could be the piece that makes the Dodgers’ bullpen utterly unhittable.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.