Victor Wembanyama Dropped 52 Points, 8 Blocks, and the League Has No Answer

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Victor Wembanyama didn’t just have a game Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, he put on a clinic, dropping an astonishing 52 points, 24 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and EIGHT blocks. Yeah, you read that right: *eight* blocks. It was so wild, it tied the Yahoo High Score fantasy basketball record with 110 points, a mark previously thought untouchable.

The Numbers Are Wild

When you look at a Wembanyama stat line like that, you gotta do a double take, maybe even rub your eyes a bit. We all thought Bam Adebayo’s 83-point High Score game last season was legendary, something we’d be talking about for ages. Well, Wemby just went and matched it, hitting that 110-point mark himself. He wasn’t just scoring and rebounding, either. That dude was everywhere, locking down the paint with those eight blocks, swiping two steals, and even dishing out a couple of assists. This wasn’t just a big night, it was an all-time performance that had managers in points leagues seeing 112.8 fantasy points.

Clutch Performance and Early Season Form

And get this: the fantasy explosion wasn’t even the only clutch part of his night. Wembanyama iced the game with two free throws, putting the Spurs up 112-111, securing the win against the Mavericks. That kind of big-moment play is exactly what you want from your franchise guy. It’s no wonder his 52 points on Wednesday shot his season average up to 29 points per game, which now ranks fourth in the entire NBA. The San Antonio squad, after dropping their first two games, has completely turned it around, winning six in a row. They’re hot right now, and Wemby is leading the charge.

Wemby’s got matchups against the Kings and Trail Blazers coming up. While it’s gonna be next to impossible for him to top that 110-point High Score performance this week for fantasy managers, you can bet those in points and 9-category leagues are absolutely salivating for more production. This guy is on another level, and the rest of the league just got a massive wake-up call.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.