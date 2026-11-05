Mason Rudolph Is On The Block, And The 6-2 Steelers Aren't Supposed To Be Selling

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Mason Rudolph is officially on the radar as a potential trade candidate ahead of next week’s deadline, a wild development that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported. It’s a surprising move to even consider for a Steelers team that sits pretty at 6-2 overall and holds sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Usually, teams at the top are buying, not selling, especially veterans.

Pittsburgh’s Quarterback Conundrum

The Steelers kicked off the season with a stacked quarterback room, keeping four guys on their final 53-man roster back in August. That’s a rare setup in the NFL! You’ve got two veteran options on expiring contracts and two young fliers trying to develop in the background. It leaves them in a unique spot, particularly with the league seeing a “laundry list of injuries” at the quarterback position. Fowler himself highlighted Rudolph, writing, “The Steelers are more likely to bring in players at the deadline. In fact, I don’t expect Pittsburgh to move anyone. But it has a surplus at quarterback, and should more quarterback injuries occur around the league, perhaps teams call on Rudolph with an attractive offer.” Rudolph himself has only started one game in the last two seasons for Pittsburgh, so his playing time has been limited.

Why Trading Rudolph Still Doesn’t Make Sense (Unless…)

Let’s be real, this is mostly speculation right now, and Fowler even tempered expectations by saying he doesn’t expect Pittsburgh to make a move. Why would they? The Steelers know Rudolph, they trust him to run the offense and win some games if, for whatever reason, Aaron Rodgers misses time. Keeping that familiarity and confidence in a veteran backup is crucial, especially when you’re 6-2 and eyeing the top of the division. But here’s the kicker: “crazier things have happened.” General manager Omar Khan could get an offer for Rudolph that he simply can’t refuse. That’s the wild card here. A 6-2 team leading the AFC North could still be looking at a very active few days on the trade market.

The next few days leading up to the deadline are going to be wild, with GMs around the league surely making calls. What will Omar Khan and the Steelers do with their quarterback surplus? Will a team desperate for a veteran signal-caller make an offer too good to pass up? All eyes are on the trade market.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.