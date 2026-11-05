No. 1 Miami Is On the Brink, And One Wild Stat Could Make History Tonight

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No. 11 Notre Dame finally gets its shot at revenge against No. 1 Miami tonight, a full 14 months after that brutal 27-24 Week 1 loss in 2025 cost the Fighting Irish a College Football Playoff spot. Tonight’s Week 10 showdown is overflowing with storylines, and trust me, the postseason fates for both these powerhouses are absolutely on the line. Neither squad wants to face Selection Sunday with two losses, and Notre Dame is already sitting on one. For Miami, this is a chance to lock down that No. 1 spot in the CFP Rankings and seriously boost quarterback Darian Mensah’s Heisman campaign. But if Notre Dame can pull off the upset, it’ll mark just the second time in college football history an AP top-2 team has lost in five straight weeks. In what’s already been a season of pure chaos, this game is guaranteed to deliver even more.

Carr’s Downfield Woes Clash With Mensah’s Heisman Push

Man, what’s going on with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr? Over the Fighting Irish’s last two games, he is a rough 4 for 24 on passes traveling 15+ air yards. Contrast that with the first six games of the season, when he was 21 of 39 on those same deep attempts, and it’s crystal clear something has fundamentally shifted. That kind of inconsistency could absolutely sink a team’s postseason dreams.

On the other side, Miami’s Darian Mensah is just crushing it. The dude is the national leader in passing efficiency and completion percentage, hitting an insane 80.7%. He’s been sitting at No. 1 in the CBS Sports QBPR for weeks now. This Duke transfer has single-handedly supercharged Miami’s offense, and a big performance tonight will only strengthen his already rock-solid Heisman Trophy case. When it comes to the signal-callers, Miami has the undeniable edge.

Toney’s Absence Drastically Alters Miami’s Skill Talent

The conversation around Miami’s skill talent took a massive hit with Malachi Toney’s ankle injury. The shifty speedster underwent surgery and is expected to miss several games. That news drastically alters the calculus here, no doubt about it. However, Miami isn’t without depth. Duke transfer Cooper Barkate finished second in the ACC in receiving yards last season, right behind Toney, and he’s clearly got great chemistry with Mensah. Plus, tight end Elija Lofton has stepped up as a reliable weapon.

For Notre Dame, senior receiver Jordan Faison is having a career year, which is huge. With Toney out of the picture, Notre Dame’s pass-catching crew is actually about equal to Miami’s group, which is a big development. Where Miami does get a slight edge, though, is at running back. Notre Dame’s ground game is improving, but Miami’s backfield still looks a bit stronger.

This isn’t just a regular Week 10 game, folks. If Notre Dame pulls off the upset, it’d be just the second time in college football history an AP top-2 team has dropped five straight weeks. In a season that’s already been pure chaos, this game is absolutely guaranteed to deliver more. You can bet I’ll be glued to every single snap tonight.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.