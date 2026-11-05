The Bills Just Snagged Kader Kohou: Why This Practice Squad Signing Is No Small Fry

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The Buffalo Bills just added a familiar face to their practice squad, signing former Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou. This isn’t just any depth move; Kohou spent the early part of his NFL career battling Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense within the very same division. Talk about knowing your opponents!

From Miami Rival to Buffalo Depth

Kohou isn’t a rookie, not by a long shot. He racked up three solid seasons with Miami to kick off his career, getting on the field for a whopping 2,662 snaps, mostly holding down the slot corner spot. That’s a ton of in-game experience for a guy hitting the practice squad! His journey took a detour, though, when the Chiefs signed him to a one-year, $1.81 million contract back in March 2026. Kansas City ended up releasing him at the end of August, and he reverted to their practice squad before Buffalo made their move. The biggest hurdle for Kohou recently was a torn ACL he suffered in training camp last year, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season. Coming back from that kind of injury is no joke, but clearly, the Bills see something in his recovery and potential.

A Prudent Play for the Bills’ Secondary

So, why is this a “prudent add” for Buffalo, as the word on the street says? First off, the guy is a fine athlete. You don’t play that many snaps and consistently perform without the physical tools. Beyond that, he’s got loads of experience relative to his age, showing he can play serviceably in the slot. And here’s the kicker: he knows the AFC East division inside and out. That’s invaluable intelligence right there. Plus, his recent stint with the Chiefs means he’s been around another top-tier organization, potentially bringing even more insights to Buffalo’s locker room and secondary.

This move clearly strengthens Buffalo’s practice squad and gives their secondary another experienced option. Kohou’s journey back from injury and his deep understanding of AFC East matchups make him a fascinating, low-risk, high-reward pick-up for the Bills. What happens if he gets a call-up to the active roster? That’s when things could get really interesting.

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.