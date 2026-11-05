The Dolphins' Struggling Secondary Is a Massive Flashing Red Light For the Lions' High-Flying Offense

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It’s already Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, and the 5-2 Detroit Lions are making the trip down to South Beach. They’re looking to extend their winning streak to four games against a Miami Dolphins squad that’s still trying to find its footing under first-year coach Jeff Hafley. The Lions are coming off a huge, emotionally taxing win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, and you know they want to keep that momentum rolling.

Miami’s Run Game Could Be a Real Problem

Don’t let the Dolphins’ one win on the season fool you entirely. This team has been competitive in more games than you’d think, especially when you consider the amount of salary cap dollars they’re paying to players who aren’t even on the franchise anymore. Offensively, everything for Miami centers around their running game. Quarterback Malik Willis is averaging over six yards per carry, which is just wild, and running back Ollie Gordon is an absolute powerhouse, a super efficient runner in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s system. The big question for Detroit: Can the Lions’ run defense keep stacking those solid performances against a team that is absolutely going to try to keep the ball out of their hands as much as possible? That’s going to be a key battle right there.

A High-Flying Offense Meets a Struggling Secondary

On the defensive side, Miami does have some serious talent. Second-year defensive end Chop Robinson is a standout, and rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is making his presence felt. But here’s the kicker: they’re clearly having some serious struggles in the secondary. That could be a massive issue against a Lions team that brings a high-flying passing attack to the field. If Detroit’s offense gets going through the air, it could be a long day for Miami’s defensive backs.

This inter-conference tilt has some real stakes for the Lions, who are chasing that four-game winning streak. Keep an eye on Detroit’s run defense versus Miami’s ground game, and get ready for what could be an aerial show if the Lions’ passing attack can expose that Dolphins’ secondary.

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Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.