Jalen Brunson Is Playing Like A Man Possessed, And The League Is On Notice

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The Knicks just dropped a franchise-record-tying 84 points in a single first half, and it was pure domination against the Chicago Bulls. They’re sitting pretty at 4-1 in their last five, proving they’re not just winning, they’re straight-up running teams off the court.

Brunson’s Durability Is No Joke

Jalen Brunson came out of the gate like a house on fire, dropping a ridiculous 22 points in the first quarter alone. We’re talking about a guy who just flips a switch and takes over. Coach Mike Brown was asked if he ever considered keeping Brunson in after that explosive start. His response? “He’s about as durable as anybody I’ve been around. Can he play 12 straight minutes? Yes. Can he play 36-38? Yes. At the end of the day, it’s gonna impact him come playoff time.” That’s high praise, showing just how much the coach trusts Brunson’s engine. Apparently, their analytics guys chart player fatigue in two-minute increments, checking how three-point percentages drop or movement slows. But for Brunson, his endurance just “seems to go up” even when others fade. Dude’s built different.

A Full 48-Minute Masterclass

This wasn’t just a Brunson show, though he definitely set the tone. Coach Brown highlighted it as “as close to a 48-minute game as our group has had yet,” calling it their “most complete performance of the season.” He didn’t just give a nod to Brunson, but took his “hat off to everybody on the roster, because everybody contributed in some way, shape or form.” The offense was humming, with Brown praising the team’s “spacing, ball movement and offensive execution.” They were touching the paint, re-spacing quick and decisive, and getting “great, great looks early on.” Plus, the pace was good, and even with a high shooting percentage, the offensive rebounding was strong. It sounds like they’re really dialing in on their offensive staples, and it’s paying off big time. Brunson, who’d been missing some shots earlier in the season, was taking the “same shots tonight that he’s been taking,” but this time, they went down. That’s a good sign when your stars find their rhythm and the defense holds up.

The Knicks are playing some seriously good basketball right now. If they keep this kind of complete performance up, the rest of the league needs to take notice.

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Originally reported by Posting and Toasting.