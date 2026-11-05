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The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting pretty at 6-2, leading the AFC North as they hit their bye week. But get this: Google’s Gemini AI just took a deep dive into their remaining nine-game schedule, factoring in opponent injuries, and came back with a prediction that is going to make some serious waves. The AI sees the Steelers going a wild 8-1 in the back half, finishing the season at a jaw-dropping 14-3.

Injuries Change Everything, Even for an AI

When the 2026 schedule first dropped, that second half looked like an absolute gauntlet, right? Like, the toughest stretch of the season was clearly ahead. But injuries across the league have apparently reshaped that landscape, according to the AI. That’s the key here. The computer brain at Gemini didn’t just look at who they’re playing, it considered *who* those teams are missing, setting Pittsburgh up for what it believes will be an epic run.

The AI’s Crystal Ball: 8-1 Through the Gauntlet

So, what exactly does this incredibly optimistic AI prediction look like week by week? Brace yourselves, because it’s a wild ride:

* Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals LOSS

* Week 11: at Philadelphia Eagles WIN

* Week 12: vs Denver Broncos WIN

* Week 13: vs Houston Texans WIN

* Week 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN

* Week 15: vs Baltimore Ravens WIN

* Week 16: vs Carolina Panthers WIN

* Week 17: at Tennessee Titans WIN

* Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens WIN

Yeah, you read that right. One loss. Just one!

Can You Really Finish 14-3 in Mike McCarthy’s First Year?

While the optimism from Gemini is appreciated, and hey, we love a good success story, it’s pretty tough to wrap your head around a team going 14-3 in Mike McCarthy’s very first year as their head coach. That’s a massive jump to make, even with opponent injuries. Their next test, Week 10, is at the Cincinnati Bengals, which the AI predicts as their only loss. If that first game out of the bye goes sideways, how much does it actually mess with this entire unbelievably optimistic projection? We’ll be watching to see if this AI is a prophet or just, well, a computer.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.