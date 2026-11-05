DeForest Buckner's 49ers Reunion Is Back and the NFC West Should Be Sweating

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DeForest Buckner, the veteran defensive tackle, is officially back with the San Francisco 49ers, six years after they traded him away. The 32-year-old instantly steps into a starting role next to Osa Odighizuwa, bringing a huge shot of experience and leadership to what has been a young room of defensive tackles. This move, costing San Francisco only a fourth-round pick to get him from the Indianapolis Colts, is a straight-up declaration from the Niners.

The Prodigal Son Returns to the Line

Buckner was a beast for the Colts in 2025, even on a struggling team, so his trade was no shocker. The 49ers, needing a veteran presence, were the perfect fit. This isn’t just another transaction, though. Buckner’s return means he’ll play his first game for the 49ers since their 2019 Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The goal is clear for them: not just to get back to that game, but to hoist their first championship trophy since 1995. You can bet Buckner is fired up to be a part of that chase again.

Locker Room Buzz: The Impact is Real

It’s only been a week, but Buckner’s presence is already lighting up the locker room. Running back Christian McCaffrey couldn’t stop raving about it. “Oh, it’s awesome,” McCaffrey said about Buckner’s arrival. “I think just even in the walkthrough today, you look out there, you got Bosa, you got him out there, all these other [guys]. You’re like, okay, definitely gives you a little boost of confidence. So pumped he’s on our team.”

Even Nick Bosa, another cornerstone of that defense, piled on the praise. “Yeah, 100%, [we feel a boost],” Bosa said of his old teammate. “I think we needed some leadership, not that we don’t have a couple good leaders in the D-line room, but a guy who’s played this scheme a lot, and we have some emerging young D-tackles, so it’s a perfect fit, really.” Fred Warner, who played with Buckner in 2018 and 2019, echoed that sentiment, recalling the huge impact Buckner had on him as a rookie. “It means everything,” Warner added. “It was special when I found out that we had an opportunity or really when we did get him. That was the guy when I came in as a rookie, I think he was in his 3rd year and he was what everything that we were looking for as a 49er. Just building the culture and the standard here. He was that, you know, and I learned so much from him early on.” Warner acknowledged the “business side” of the original trade but emphasized how rare it is to get a second chance to “come home.” “I know he’s excited. I’m excited. He looks phenomenal. And it helps when you have really talented players on the defensive line. It makes my job easier,” Warner finished.

The feeling is obvious: Buckner is more than just a player; he’s a culture-setter, a leader, and a guy who makes everyone around him better. That’s a huge boost for any team, let alone one with Super Bowl aspirations.

What’s next for the Niners? Reports are saying they might not be done yet, still eyeing another veteran pass-rusher to help that young D-line room. Buckner’s return definitely shakes things up for San Francisco and puts the rest of the league, especially in the NFC West, on notice. They are clearly all-in on chasing that championship.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.