Cooper Flagg's Recent Slump Is Real, But One Mav Is Quietly Dominating on D

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The Dallas Mavericks have had a wild ride over the last week-and-a-half, going 3-2 and now sitting at an even 4-4 for the season. They looked like a legitimate playoff contender for three straight games, but a couple of tough losses have left a sour taste and dropped their recent grade from an A+ down to an A-.

Mavericks’ Rollercoaster Ride Hits Some Bumps

Dallas put together an impressive three-game winning streak, taking down Miami 113-109, absolutely crushing Oklahoma City 120-96, and then beating Houston 116-111. Those were big wins against some serious teams, including the Thunder and Rockets, who are both great, and a Miami squad stacked with former All-Stars. You felt like this team was really clicking, especially with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg’s pairing looking sharp. P.J. Washington has been rock solid all year, and Daniel Gafford is giving them exactly what he did two years ago. Even Walter Clayton Jr., the 18th overall pick from last year, has been a bright spot in what’s otherwise a pretty dark guard room.

Then things went sideways. They basically tempted fate by resting Irving on Monday against the Kings, and the basketball gods were not having it, letting Sacramento snag their first win of the season in Dallas with a 115-100 routing. The bad vibes just kept rolling for another two quarters against the defending Western Conference champion Spurs, where the Mavs got straight-up embarrassed in the first half. Thankfully, they clawed back with some real energy in the second half, turning what looked like a total stomp into a super exciting one-point loss, 112-111.

Cooper Flagg’s Recent Struggles and Zaccharie Risacher’s Defensive Masterclass

Here’s the problem: Cooper Flagg, who’s still leading the team in scoring with 24.8 points per game, has looked rough in those last two games. We’re talking 10-of-38 from the floor, which is a dismal 26.3 percent, and he hasn’t hit a single three. More than the numbers, he’s just looked overwhelmingly disinterested on offense. Something’s off, and they need him to figure it out fast with the next set of games coming up.

On the flip side, Zaccharie Risacher is absolutely crushing it and earning “Straight A’s” for his play. This guy was the first overall pick by Atlanta three drafts ago, and he unfairly got scrutinized for not living up to a draft placement he probably shouldn’t have been at. But since he got traded to Dallas, those expectations just vanished, and it looks like a huge weight’s been lifted. Risacher has been one of the most important pieces to the Mavs’ wins. He’s one of only five players in the league with 10+ steals and 10+ blocks this year, he’s a legitimately good rebounder, and he can hit the three ball sporadically. His commitment to defense is truly enlightening. His signature moment this past week came when he held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting in that 24-point win. If Dallas wants to be a playoff team, Risacher absolutely has to be in that rotation.

What’s Next for Dallas?

It’s still super early in the season, and you have to remember that Morez Johnson Jr. is only eight games into his career. He was dealing with shin splints before the season started and wasn’t expected to be a flashy lottery pick, but it’s hard to ignore what’s on tape.

The Mavericks have a huge opportunity coming up with a three-game home stand against Brooklyn, Utah, and Indiana. After an up-and-down start, they desperately need to capitalize on these games at home to stabilize their record and show that the three-game winning streak wasn’t a fluke. They need Flagg to snap out of it and Risacher to keep bringing that defensive fire.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.