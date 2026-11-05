Baylor Scheierman Is Shooting 61% From Three and Celtics Fans Should Be Pumped

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The Boston Celtics just scraped by the Milwaukee Bucks last night, pulling off a 109,102 victory after almost blowing a monstrous 20-point lead. Paul George and Derrick White were total studs, leading the charge in those crunch-time minutes, and Neemias Queta was seriously instrumental when it mattered most. But, man, can we actually talk about Baylor Scheierman? His contributions felt so underrated, and frankly, it’s criminal.

Beyond the Box Score: Scheierman’s Quiet Impact

Scheierman wrapped up the game with nine points and a massive 11 rebounds. Yeah, you read that right, eleven boards, with three of those coming on the offensive glass. He also snagged a steal and dished out an assist, all in just 28 minutes of action. But get this: that’s not even a fluke. Over his last three games, the dude’s averaging 10 points and six rebounds, and he’s shooting an absolutely ridiculous 61% from beyond the arc. Think about that for a second. Sixty-one percent! That kind of efficiency from deep is just unfair.

But honestly, his impact goes way deeper than those numbers, as impressive as they are. This guy influences the game in so many subtle, yet crucial, ways.

The Defensive Playmaking You Missed

Seriously, Scheierman’s defense was a masterclass. He was effective both on and off the ball, which is not something you see every day. Like that one possession where he straight-up denied Herro from even getting the ball, then spun around to help on the drive, using an active swipe to force a pickup. When Herro eventually got it back, Scheierman stayed locked in, applying solid pressure, and closing out with a textbook strong contest. That’s discipline, right there.

Then there was the matchup with Ryan Rollins. Rollins was about to use a wide screen from his big man, Kel’el Ware. Scheierman got caught for a split second, but instantly made a smart read, went under the screen, met Rollins on the other side, and recovered perfectly to get back in front. Then he stuck to Rollins like glue through the next on-ball screen, with some timely help from Luka Garza’s hedge. This guy just knows where to be.

His off-ball activity is next level too. He rotated over to help on another driving opponent, and this time, you saw his incredible instincts in the passing lanes. At the absolute last second, he read what the passer was trying to do, peeled back to his guy, and got a hand on the ball to deflect it. It’s no surprise that he came into this game averaging 4.6 deflections per 100 possessions. That puts him in the 86th percentile across the whole league, which is just insane. That kind of activity is exactly why the Celtics’ defense ranks second in the NBA in deflections per game. Oh, and remember that block Garza got? Scheierman made it happen, too, by forcing the Bucks’ drive along the baseline while Mitchell Robinson was guarding Ware in the paint.

What’s Next for This Quiet Performer?

Look, the Celtics needed every single one of those defensive plays and quiet contributions to avoid a total collapse and seal that win. Scheierman isn’t just filling up a stat sheet, he’s fundamentally changing possessions and making life hell for opposing offenses. That’s the definition of clutch. If he keeps playing with this kind of all-around impact, especially with that absurd shooting percentage from deep, the Celtics are going to be an absolute nightmare for anyone they face. Keep your eyes peeled on this dude, seriously. He’s for real.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Celtics Blog.