Kevin O'Connell's 12 Touchdowns Are Fewer Than the Tanking Dolphins, and His Hot Seat Is Already Blazing

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The Minnesota Vikings are sitting pretty at 6-1, tied for the best record in the entire NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers heading into Week 9. Sounds great, right? An elite record, halfway through the season. But don’t let those numbers fool you, because head coach Kevin O’Connell should be on the hottest seat in the league right now. Seriously, this isn’t some hot take, the numbers scream it.

Brian Flores’ Defense Is Hiding a Massive Problem

You wanna know why the Vikings are 6-1? It’s not O’Connell’s genius, I can tell you that much. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the real MVP, unleashing a full-on blitzkrieg defense that’s why Minnesota has won six of its first seven games. This unit is absolutely suffocating, leading the entire NFL in scoring defense, giving up a measly 13.3 points per game. Their red zone defense is insane, allowing touchdowns on only 25% of trips, and goal-line defense is just as stingy at 37.5% touchdown rate allowed. They’re also locking down opposing quarterbacks with a 56.2% completion percentage allowed, a ridiculous 4-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio allowed, and an 11% sack rate. Oh, and they’re pressing QBs on 46% of dropbacks with a mind-blowing 73.6% blitz rate, that’s the highest by any team in the 21st century! Flores is the reason they’re winning, pure and simple.

An Embarrassing Offense Wasting Talent

Now, let’s talk about O’Connell’s offense. This is where it gets ugly. He’s got 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, former first-round pick wide receiver Jordan Addison, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, and an offensive line that’s giving Murray the fifth-longest time to pressure in the NFL at 2.71 seconds. That’s a ton of talent and protection! So what have they done with it? They’ve scored a pathetic 12 touchdowns through seven games. Let that sink in. Twelve. That’s the fewest touchdowns by a team with a 6-1 record or better through seven games since Washington way back in 1982. Wanna hear something worse? The winless Los Angeles Chargers have nine touchdowns, not far behind. And get this: both the tanking Miami Dolphins and the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns have found the end zone 13 times, more than O’Connell’s “winning” unit. That’s not just bad, it’s flat out embarrassing.

Kyler Murray’s Disaster Fit Could Cost O’Connell His Job

The core of the problem? Kyler Murray just isn’t fitting O’Connell’s scheme at all this season. Murray’s -0.11 expected points added per dropback is the fifth worst in the entire NFL, ahead of only Cam Ward, Tanner McKee, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert. O’Connell’s offense used to thrive when Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold were just heaving the ball deep downfield to Jefferson and other guys over the middle. Murray, on the other hand, entered 2026 ranking 40th out of 45 qualified quarterbacks in throws of 10-22 yards, those critical intermediate throws between the numbers. It’s a fundamental mismatch. O’Connell’s bungling of the quarterback position, not just this year but in prior seasons too, is wasting Justin Jefferson’s prime. Combine that with a poor playoff record, and you’ve got a recipe for a scorching hot seat. If this offense doesn’t turn it around, we could be looking at a coaching change come the offseason. Fans deserve better than this wasted potential.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.