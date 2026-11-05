Milwaukee Bucks' 7-24 Start Triggers Blockbuster Trade for Marvin Bagley III

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Milwaukee’s NBA 2K27 simulation is throwing some real curveballs, kicking off the season with the Bucks struggling hard at a brutal 7-24 record by December. This tough start prompted a major shake-up, as the team just pulled off a trade, sending AJ Green and Jericho Sims to the Denver Nuggets for Marvin Bagley III, Zeke Nnaji, and a 2028 second-round pick. Talk about a dramatic two months!

Early Season Stumbles and Starting Lineup Shifts

The simulation started with the Bucks clearing their roster, waiving Kevin Porter Jr., Johni Broome, Jake Stephens, and Pete Nance, though Nance did come back on a two-way deal. The initial starting lineup had some familiar names: Ryan Rollins at point guard, Tyler Herro at shooting guard, Kyle Kuzma at small forward, Jaime Jaquez Jr. at power forward, and Myles Turner holding down the center spot. Early on, the power rankings had Milwaukee sitting at 21st twice and 22nd once. You gotta admit, for a sim trying to be “realistic,” that’s a tough pill to swallow for Bucks fans.

On the trade block were Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Gary Trent Jr., and Kyle Kuzma, signaling a team possibly looking to shake things up even before the big December move. Meanwhile, they’re holding onto a young core they’re keen to develop: Kasparas Jakučionis, Brayden Burries, and Nate Ament, all set as untouchables. But man, the early play was rough. A big factor in that 7-24 record was Myles Turner. The sim says he was horrible, putting up just 7.9 PPG on a dismal 33% from the field. Ouch. On a brighter note, Kel’el Ware has been a revelation, looking great and averaging a double-double coming off the bench. As a result, Ware is moving into the starting center role to try and boost the team’s rebounding, which was ranked 27th in the league. Clearly, they needed a spark.

Big Moves to Right the Ship

That spark came in the form of a trade alert heard across the simulated league. The Milwaukee Bucks are sending AJ Green and Jericho Sims to the Denver Nuggets. What are they getting back? Marvin Bagley III, Zeke Nnaji, and a 2028 second-round pick. The Nuggets apparently made this move because they were short on options at the two-guard position and wanted to improve their three-point attempts, ranking second-to-last in the league in that category.

For the Bucks, this was all about bolstering their big rotation. Bagley is apparently having a strong season, averaging 10.6 PPG and 8.8 RPG on 56% shooting. That’s a solid pickup to try and fix their frontcourt issues. Plus, they snagged Nnaji, who offers a theoretical scoring boost at power forward, something Jericho Sims apparently wasn’t providing. It’s a clear signal that the team was not happy with that 7-24 record and is trying to make some serious changes on the fly.

This simulation is wild. After a brutal 7-24 start, you have to wonder if these moves for Bagley and Nnaji will be enough to turn things around for the Bucks. It’s clear they’re looking to bolster their bigs and find some offensive spark. We’ll have to see if this big swap makes a dent in their climb out of the basement in the coming months of the simulation.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Brew Hoop.