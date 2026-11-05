Bo Nix Is 15-0 In One-Score Games, and the League Needs to Pay Attention

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The Denver Broncos are rolling into Week 9 with a quarterback who absolutely refuses to lose tight games. Bo Nix holds an incredible 15-0 record in his last 15 one-score contests, a stat that should make every opponent sweat. This Sunday, November 8, 2026, he’s leading his squad into Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the Panthers.

Can Anyone Stop Bo Nix’s Clutch Factor?

Look, we all know Bo Nix doesn’t always win games the way some folks want him to. He gets flak, right? But the dude just wins. Fifteen straight one-score games without a loss? That’s not luck, that’s clutch, plain and simple. Compare that to a guy like Patrick Mahomes, who’s sitting at a rough 3-10 in *his* last thirteen one-score games. It puts Nix’s consistency in perspective. The Broncos *should* snag this win against the Panthers. They’ve got the better overall roster, and their defense is expected to shut down whatever Carolina tries to throw at them. The key for Denver? Their offense has to establish that run game early and stick with it for all four quarters. If they pull that off, we could be looking at a double-digit victory. Let’s hope they come out firing!

How to Watch the Broncos vs. Panthers Showdown

If your region is showing blue on the broadcast map this Sunday, you’re locked into the Broncos-Panthers game on your local CBS affiliate. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time, so get ready for some early afternoon football. Unfortunately for our friends in Alaska and Hawaii, this isn’t your game; you’ll be getting the Chiefs and Jets instead. For those of us tuning into the Bo Nix experience, the broadcast team will feature Ian Eagle on play-by-play, Ross Tucker as the analyst, and Evan Washburn on the sideline. If you prefer to listen, you can always check out your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

This game is a real test for Denver, not just to prove their roster strength, but to see if Bo Nix can keep that incredible one-score game streak alive. It’s early in the season, and every win counts as teams try to establish their form. Don’t miss it, this Sunday!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.