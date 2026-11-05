Mets Hire A.J. Ellis, And Their Rotation Drama Just Went Next Level

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The Mets are shaking up their coaching staff in a big way, officially adding former catcher A.J. Ellis to their major league ranks as a strategy coordinator. This is a move that could seriously impact how they build out their rotation for next year, a rotation that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is already working overtime on, especially if they miss out on Tarik Skubal. The Skubal sweepstakes clearly isn’t the only headache facing Stearns when it comes to piecing together that 2027 pitching staff.

NL East Offseason Moves Are Heating Up

It is not just the Mets making moves, either. Around the National League East, things are already bubbling for the 2027 season. The Braves are keeping everything locked down, bringing back their entire coaching staff, which tells you they are happy with the status quo. The Marlins, on the other hand, might be looking to shake things up a bit, reportedly interested in signing Cubs starter Shota Imanaga this offseason. Meanwhile, the Phillies are clearly eyeing roster improvements, but here’s the kicker: those options are definitely not coming cheap. And in Washington, the Nationals made a move, releasing right-hander Zak Kent. It’s clear that even this early, teams are already strategizing for the battles ahead.

Across Major League Baseball, Drama Unfolds

Beyond the NL East, there’s plenty of buzz happening across the league. Albert Pujols is reportedly interviewing for the vacant managerial position in Houston, which would be a wild pivot for the future Hall of Famer. Over in the legal world, defense attorneys for Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are arguing that the two pitchers were actually victims during the opening statements of their pitch-rigging trial. Talk about a curveball nobody saw coming! The Athletics also made a significant front office hire, bringing in Brewers’ senior vice president of player development and performance, Cam Castro, as their new general manager. The Orioles are apparently open for business this offseason, reportedly willing to trade everyone not named Pete Alonso. And let’s not forget Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who struggled at the plate last season. It sounds like he could be making some adjustments to rediscover the power that eluded him in 2026.

What a whirlwind across the league. With A.J. Ellis joining the Mets’ coaching staff and all these other big names making headlines, the offseason is already shaping up to be absolutely wild. Keep an eye out for how these early moves impact each team’s trajectory as we head towards the 2027 season.

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Originally reported by Amazin’ Avenue.