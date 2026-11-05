Yankees' Four-Season MiLB Manager Jumps to Red Sox Big League Staff

Shelley Duncan, after four seasons running the New York Yankees’ Triple-A team, is officially out. He’s heading to Boston, folks, joining the Red Sox at the MLB level on Chad Tracy’s staff.

The news, reported by Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, confirms a significant shake-up. Duncan spent a solid four years guiding the Yankees’ top minor league talent, a crucial role in any organization. Now, he’s making the leap to Boston’s big league coaching staff. The specific title he’ll hold with the Red Sox isn’t clear yet, but making that jump from Triple-A manager to an MLB staff role is a serious move.

This article will be updated soon as more details and analysis come out about Duncan’s new role. Stay locked in for the latest on this coaching change.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.