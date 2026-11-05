Chargers Are Asking About Rookies, But Justin Herbert's Assessment Is The Real Story

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The Los Angeles Chargers are seven games into the season, and while some are asking which rookie has made the biggest impact, the real buzz coming out of the NFL has to be the frankly concerning assessment of quarterback Justin Herbert by an unnamed executive. This isn’t just about a rookie showing flashes, it’s about the future of a franchise quarterback and the direction of the entire team.

Rookies on the Field, Changes Coming to the Backfield

A bunch of rookies have been getting meaningful snaps through those first seven games for the Chargers. We even saw safety Genesis Smith out there making a tackle against the Chiefs back on October 18. It is cool to see young guys step up, no doubt. But head coach Jim Harbaugh himself admitted that changes to the running back room are needed, which tells you everything about their ground game right now. Plus, John Carney’s journey to the Chargers Hall of Fame is great, but that’s a look back, not forward. The team is apparently looking at three logical trades they could pull off at the deadline, so get ready for some shake-ups.

NFL Shake-Ups Everywhere You Look

Around the league, the trade buzz is heating up big time ahead of the deadline. The Ravens just snagged Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett because their own QBs are dropping like flies. And speaking of the Cardinals, they’re putting rookie running back Jeremiyah Love on Injured Reserve. Over in Denver, Shedeur Sanders is getting the start this week because Deshaun Watson is out with a concussion. Down in LA, the Rams are losing cornerback Jaylen Watson for the rest of the season due to injury. It feels like every team is scrambling, dealing with injuries, or looking to make a move right now.

With so much uncertainty swirling around the Chargers’ star QB and Harbaugh signaling major changes, it is going to be interesting to see what the next few weeks bring for the Bolts.

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Originally reported by Bolts from the Blue.