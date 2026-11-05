C.J. Stroud Is a Top-Ten QB and Nobody in the League Is Ready For His Next Contract

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After his bye week, C.J. Stroud has officially staked his claim as a top-ten quarterback in the league, a ranking that is about to send ripples through the NFL’s offseason contract negotiations. We’re talking about a player whose numbers are not just good, they are elite, and they are setting a serious benchmark.

Stroud’s Elite Numbers Are No Fluke

Let’s break down how we know this, because it’s not just some hot take. We’re looking at Stroud’s per-game stats compared to 21 other qualified quarterbacks in the league. That means no quick placeholders were counted, with the one exception of Kirk Cousins, and QBs like Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield didn’t make the cut due to minimal playing time. Stroud’s performance across key categories is just flat out impressive.

Check this out:

* Yards per game: 266.7 (6th in the league!)

* Net yards per attempt: 6.8 (10th)

* Completion percentage: 64.8 (12th)

* Touchdown %: 4.5 (15th)

* Interception %: 0.4 (A mind-blowing 2nd!)

* QB Rating: 100.7 (8th)

You average those rankings out, and Stroud clocks in with a composite ranking of 8.83. That means, purely by the numbers, he is a top-ten quarterback, no question. Now, yeah, these numbers don’t include rushing stats, which would obviously boost guys like Josh Allen. And sure, talent and coaching aren’t equally distributed across the league. But still, the raw data is screaming. And remember that ESPN report on his offseason negotiations? Those talks are looking pretty damning right about now with Stroud delivering halfway through the season!

His Contract Is Setting the Market

This is where it gets really interesting, especially when you start looking at similar players. When you stack QBs up against Stroud using that composite ranking, two names pop up as the closest comps: Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. And get this: both Maye and Williams are the two quarterbacks most likely to get extensions next offseason. It’s going to be a mad dash to the bank, because whoever signs first, that deal is absolutely going to inform the other two. Stroud’s contract is going to be the blueprint. Josh Allen was the third name on that list, but honestly, without including his ridiculous rushing stats, that comparison doesn’t quite hold up.

Beyond the raw composite, the analytics are diving even deeper, looking at category-by-category comparisons to find similar QBs. With Stroud already showing this kind of elite performance halfway through the season, you know agents for other young QBs are watching his situation like a hawk. This isn’t just about Stroud’s next game, it’s about the benchmark he’s setting for the entire league, echoing that passion he showed hugging his mother, Kim, after his pro day. Get ready, because the ripples from Stroud’s season are just starting to hit shore.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Battle Red Blog.