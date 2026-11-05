Buffalo Needs a Center Fielder and Budda Baker Isn't It

Buffalo Bills logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Cardinals safety Budda Baker, a 10th-year pro, is officially on the trade block as the NFL deadline looms this November 10. With Arizona sitting at a surprising 3-5 record, the team doesn’t feel like a true NFC contender, making Baker, at age 30, a prime candidate for a move.

Who Is Budda Baker, Anyway?

This dude is a workhorse, plain and simple. Drafted in the second round back in 2017 after an awesome career at the University of Washington, Baker quickly became a core piece of the Cardinals’ defense. He logged 515 snaps as a rookie, jumped to 939 in his second season, and has played over 1,000 snaps in five seasons since. Entering Week 9, he’s got 8,999 career snaps under his belt.

Baker might be listed at 5’10” and 190 pounds, but he plays like a small, extra linebacker. His first interception didn’t come until his fourth professional season, but since the start of 2020, he’s snagged nine picks. In his 10 seasons, he’s also recorded 48 pass breakups and averages 125 tackles and six tackles for loss per year. That’s some serious production!

His role has shifted as he’s gotten older. He’s always lived in the box and been productive there, but Arizona has transitioned him closer to the line of scrimmage. The 2024 campaign was the last time he played most snaps at free safety. Last season marked his move into the box, and he’s stayed there more than any other pre-snap alignment through the first eight games of 2026, with 45.6% of his snaps in the box, 38.8% at free safety, 10.5% at slot corner, and 4.7% on the defensive line. His career missed tackle rate is 12.3%, which is respectable given how often he’s around the football, though his current 2026 rate is 13.7%, his lowest since a 7.6% rate in 2023. This guy is a magnet to the football, playing with insane energy and reckless abandon.

Buffalo’s Tricky Trade-Off

Now, the question is, does Baker fit in Buffalo? He’s a good, versatile player. But here’s the rub: even though he plays with that insane energy, some folks think he’s a touch overrated because he’s never been a true star in coverage.

The Bills already have Cole Bishop, who has proven to be best in that box safety role, and he’s the one constant in Buffalo’s safety room right now. So, do the Bills really need another box safety who can play a little free safety in a pinch? Not really, according to the intel. What Buffalo could really use is a rangy, center-field type. Baker did play that role earlier in his career, but at nearly 31, that’s just not his specialty anymore. This trade could be a case of buying a big name that doesn’t actually fill the team’s most pressing need.

The Price Tag and the Deadline Clock

Let’s talk money, because that’s always a kicker. Baker’s 2026 salary is $14.415 million. If the Bills trade for him after Week 9, they’d be on the hook for $7.2 million in prorated 2026 base salary. The problem? Buffalo only has roughly $4 million in 2026 cap space right now. That means they’d most likely have to ask Arizona to eat some of Baker’s remaining salary to make this deal work. Looking ahead, his base salary in 2027 is $16 million.

With the trade deadline hitting on November 10, the clock is ticking for the Bills. They have to decide if a veteran safety who doesn’t quite fit their biggest need and comes with a hefty price tag is worth pursuing. Will they find a way to make the numbers work and acquire a player who, despite his talent and energy, might not be the perfect puzzle piece for their defense? We’ll know soon enough.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.