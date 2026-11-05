That 22-Point Bucks Comeback? It CRUMBLED, And Fans Are FED UP

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The Milwaukee Bucks dropped a tough one to the Boston Celtics last night, falling 109-102 at TD Garden, but it’s *how* they lost that’ll sting. They mounted a furious 22-point comeback, even leading in the fourth quarter, only to watch it all fall apart. This isn’t just another loss, it’s a pattern, and frankly, fans are tired of it.

Another Horrendous Quarter Kills The Vibe

Seriously, how many times are we going to see this? The Bucks consistently have “one horrendous quarter” every game, and if they could just clean that up, we’d be talking about three or four more wins right now. The fight and character the team showed to even get back in the game was pleasing to watch, absolutely. You love to see them battle. But at some point, that fight needs to translate into actual wins. It’s razor-thin out there, the difference between winning and losing, and it comes down to recognizing those crucial moments. The frustrating part? It looks like some guys on this squad are just incapable of doing that.

Player Grades: Mixed Bag In Beantown

Let’s break down who stepped up and who disappeared when it mattered most. Ryan Rollins, playing 23 minutes, put up 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Yeah, he had 4 turnovers, but overall, it was a solid game, especially on defense. He was a menace, given the primary assignment on Derrick White and forcing him into a 7/18 shooting night. Rollins rightfully got to close out the game alongside Tyler Herro. Herro himself had 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and only 1 turnover in 32 minutes. He had a white-hot third quarter, dropping 17 of his points on 6/8 shooting after being shut out in the first. It felt like he flipped a switch at halftime, coming off screens with more vigor, making his crossovers more violent, and attacking the hoop with a stronger will. So what happened in the fourth? He took just one shot. You have to wonder whose fault that is, but he needed to be way more involved in those final possessions, especially with Mr. Kuzma out there.

Then there’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., with 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 30 minutes. He continues to be money from three this year, which is great. But he took a horrendous three-point shot late when Turner was wide open for the extra pass. And in the fourth quarter? Jaquez went 0/5 and couldn’t get anything to fall inside the arc. That’s just not going to cut it when the game is on the line.

This isn’t just about showing heart; it’s about closing out games. Fans are tired of seeing them be *in* the game, only to fall short. That razor-thin line between a win and a loss, it comes down to recognizing those crucial moments, and right now, the Bucks have players who just aren’t getting it done. It’s a tough pill to swallow after watching them fight so hard.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Brew Hoop.