The 1-6 Dolphins Are Built Like Dan Campbell's Early Lions, And Detroit Can't Sleep On Them

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The Detroit Lions are riding high, bringing a three-game winning streak into Week 9, but don’t let the Miami Dolphins’ 1-6 record fool you. Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley, in his first year, has done a “good job” and that the team actually reminds him a lot of what the Lions were when he first took over. He called them “young, hungry, active. They run, they hit, they hustle, they finish, try to play disciplined ball, and they’re playing that way.” That’s a serious heads-up from a coach who knows a thing or two about building from the ground up.

Hafley’s First Year: Building a Shanahan-Style Attack in Miami

Let’s dive into what Campbell’s seeing. Jeff Hafley is in his first year as an NFL head coach, bringing 10 seasons of NFL coaching experience from teams like the Packers, 49ers, Browns, and Bucs. He even spent time as a college head coach at Boston College and a defensive coordinator at Ohio State. His influences are stacked, drawing from scheme genius Robert Saleh, Xs & Os master Greg Schiano, and leadership guru Dave Wannstedt. It’s no surprise then that his safeties coach and assistant head coach in Detroit, Jim O’Neil, actually coached with Hafley during their time with the Browns and 49ers.

Calling the plays on offense is Bobby Slowik, in his fourth season as an offensive coordinator and 13th in the NFL overall. Slowik’s roots are deep in the Shanahan coaching tree, having worked under both Mike and Kyle Shanahan, as well as Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans. This means the Dolphins are running a full-blown Shanahan Spread passing game and an Outside Zone running scheme. Core principles are all about marrying the pass and run game, leaning on shotgun looks (52%), hitting play-action (26.6%, 11th in the NFL), and using a lot of bunch formations and screens. They primarily live in 11 personnel (58%), but also mix in 21 personnel (28%) with traditional fullback usage, and 12 personnel (9.3%). Their blocking scheme is balanced too, with Outside Zone (24%), Man (20%), Inside Zone (14%), Power (12.5%), Puller (7%), and Counter (7%) all in the playbook.

Explosive Run Game, Inconsistent Passing: The Dolphins’ Offensive Identity

Now, let’s talk about how this all translates onto the field. The Dolphins are getting downhill with running back Ollie Gordon, especially with electric back De’Von Achane currently on IR with an ACL injury. Their run game is solid, averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game (11th in the league) and 4.4 rush yards per play (also 11th). What’s wild is their heavy reliance on explosive plays over sheer consistency. They are 3rd in the league in explosive run plays with 16.7% and rank 7th with 26 rushes of 10+ yards. Their EPA per rush is -0.03, good for 10th. But here’s the kicker: consistency is low. They’re 20th in success rate (38.7%), 26th in DVOA rushing, and get stuffed on 20% of their runs, putting them at 26th. The passing game, on the other hand, is definitely “not clicking,” according to scouting notes, and their DVOA pass rating shows it.

So, the Lions can’t just look at that 1-6 record and expect an easy walk. Campbell’s warning is real: this Dolphins team might be young and inexperienced, but they’ve got heart, they’ve got an identity, and they’re playing hard. Detroit has to come ready to extend that winning streak, or they could find themselves in a dogfight against a team that’s hungrier than their record suggests.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.