Seven Ranked Matchups and an Early Elimination Game: College Football's Week 10 Just Got Real

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This weekend is not just big for college football, it’s the *most epic* weekend of the entire 2026 season. We’re talking seven matchups between teams currently sitting in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, with six of those games featuring teams ranked in the top 18. This isn’t just a Saturday, this is a statement, and if it lives up to the hype, we’re in for an all-time classic.

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah: The 10 AM Holy War

A 10 AM kickoff for the Holy War? You gotta love it. While a prime-time slot for two top-10 rivals always sounds good, this game absolutely deserves its own spotlight. Utah stormed into that No. 3 ranking after a blowout win against Cincinnati in Week 9, building on a massive victory over No. 17 Houston. They were staring down a potential trap game against a team that just took down No. 15 Texas Tech, but the Utes simply scored touchdowns on all four of their offensive possessions *before halftime* and piled on two defensive scores to boot.

Utah’s offense is just humming, sitting as the most efficient in the country at a ridiculous 6.9 yards per play. Running back Wayshawn Parker is an absolute force, with 726 yards and nine touchdowns on just 109 carries, and QB Devon Dampier has already notched 23 touchdowns. But here’s the kicker, the one thing that could bite them: Utah’s turnover propensity. Yeah, they’ve forced two turnovers in five of their eight games, which is great. But they’ve also coughed up the ball *twice* in each of their last four games. That’s a huge red flag. BYU, on the other hand, hasn’t been a turnover-forcing machine, with only five since Utah Tech handed them four in Week 1. This could be where the Cougars make their move, especially if star rusher LJ Martin is back. He’s missed the last four games with a lower-body injury but returned to practice this week. If he’s healthy and effective, that’s a massive boost for an offense that has leaned heavily on QB Bear Bachmeier, and has struggled on the ground with only 284 yards on 96 carries over the last three games after putting up 177 against Iowa State.

No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri: Do-or-Die in the SEC

This one is brutally simple: the loser’s CFP dreams are basically on life support. They’ll need to win their final three games just to have a *faint* hope of making the 12-team field. Mizzou has a brutal road ahead with No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Kentucky in the next two weeks. Texas doesn’t get it much easier, with No. 15 LSU looming next week. Yeah, it’s pretty much an elimination game already.

And Texas might be rolling into this one seriously shorthanded. Running back Hollywood Smothers is unlikely to play, and edge rusher Colin Simmons is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Florida. Wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman are both battling shoulder injuries, and tackle Trevor Goosby is done for the season with the knee injury he picked up against Ole Miss. Even with a 31-3 win over Mississippi State, the Longhorns’ offense is still only averaging 5.5 yards per play. Raleek Brown has stepped up as the primary back with Smothers out, accumulating 452 yards and five touchdowns. Arch Manning did show out against the Bulldogs, averaging over 11 yards a completion in one of his most efficient passing games of the season. Can he repeat that magic against a Missouri defense that hasn’t allowed a passer to complete more than 60% of their throws since Aaron Philo did it in their blowout win over Florida? That’s the question that could decide everything.

This isn’t just another Saturday. This is the kind of weekend that shapes careers, defines seasons, and will have everyone buzzing for weeks. Get ready for some absolute fireworks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.