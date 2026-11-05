The Broncos' Running Back Battle Is Red Hot, and Carolina's Defense Is Not Ready For What's Coming

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The Denver Broncos are staring down their seventh win of the season this Sunday, and if they pull it off against the Carolina Panthers, it’s their fifth straight W. That’s a serious run, no pun intended, but there’s a huge question mark hanging over their ground game, and it’s all about who’s getting the rock.

Jonah Coleman Is The Hot Hand, And Sean Payton Is Talking

Look, the Panthers’ run defense is bottom five in the entire NFL. That’s their Achilles’ heel, pure and simple. You gotta think the Broncos are going to absolutely feast on that weakness. But here’s the kicker: who’s actually going to be carrying the ball? RJ Harvey is out, so it’s down to J.K. Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman. And man, the way Coleman balled out in the second half against the Chiefs was wild. Dobbins was practically invisible, while Coleman went off for 104 all-purpose yards, snagged a touchdown, and dropped several massive plays that clinched that huge victory.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked if they’re managing Dobbins’ workload, and he played it cool, saying the media is making a bigger deal of it than the team is. “He’s a huge part of what we’re doing. Each week we look at,a lot of times who’s the back that’s in there with the hot hand. But he’s been fantastic. To answer your question: No, that’s not a hot button topic with us here. It might be with you guys, but not with us. We’re good. We’re good with the rotation,” Payton said. But let’s be real, Dobbins’ numbers aren’t exactly screaming “hot hand.” He’s got 94 carries for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, but his 3.3 yards per carry is the second worst of any NFL running back with at least 90 carries. Coleman’s body of work is limited, sure, but he’s clearly the guy with momentum right now, and he absolutely deserves more touches. Payton has always said two backs are easier to game plan for than three. So will it be an even split, or will Coleman cement his status as the lead guy? My money’s on the rookie making a statement.

Injuries Piling Up, Opportunity Knocks For Onyedim

While the Broncos celebrated that big win against the Chiefs last week, it came at a cost. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety Brandon Jones, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike all left that game with injuries, and none of them practiced yesterday. That’s a brutal hit to the defense.

This could mean a huge opportunity for rookie Tyler Onyedim. If Uwazurike can’t go, Onyedim might actually see his first action of the season. Talk about being thrown into the fire! It’s a next-man-up league, and with the Broncos chasing their fifth straight win, they’ll need everyone ready to step up against the Panthers.

The run game battle, defensive injuries, and a chance for a rookie to shine. This Week 9 matchup against the Panthers on Sunday is going to be must-watch football. You know they’re looking to keep that winning streak alive, and how they handle these challenges will tell us a lot about this squad.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mile High Report.