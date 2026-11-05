Chargers Are Down to 3 IR Activations: Why Harbaugh's Next Moves Are Brutal

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The Chargers are making some huge calls on their injured list, with Jim Harbaugh announcing the 21-day activation windows for tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman are officially open. That’s big news, but here’s the kicker: activating these two means they’re down to just three remaining IR activations for the entire 2026 season. Talk about high stakes choices coming up!

Njoku and Perryman Back in the Mix?

Let’s talk about David Njoku first. The guy joined the Bolts as a free agent this offseason, and he started his tenure on fire, right? He snagged five passes for 58 yards in those first two games against the Raiders before he got hit with an injury. Getting him back gives that offense another weapon, which they’ll surely need.

Then there’s Denzel Perryman, who’s been out since before the regular season even kicked off. In his place, former undrafted free agent Del’Shawn Phillips has been holding down the middle alongside Daiyan Henley. The defense has actually been “getting by just fine” without Perryman, even with the injuries they’ve faced on that side of the ball. Still, bringing back a veteran presence with plenty of experience like Perryman has gotta be a positive, no matter how well the young guys have stepped up.

Harbaugh’s Nightmare IR Choices Are Looming

Here’s where it gets real for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers front office. After Njoku and Perryman, they’ve only got three IR activations left for the rest of the year. And look at who’s still sidelined: left tackle Rashawn Slater, safety Derwin James, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, fullback Alec Ingold, and backup quarterback Trey Lance. That’s a serious list of talent just sitting there.

Slater and James? Those guys are *certainly* going to take two of those last three spots, according to the team, but there’s a huge qualifier: “if it’s even worth bringing them back in a season such as this.” Whoa. That’s a pretty telling line, isn’t it? It screams that their season might not be going as planned, which makes every single activation choice even more critical. So, after those two, who ends up being that last activation? Do they use it now, or do they hold onto it for later, maybe for someone who hasn’t even been injured yet? Harbaugh’s got some serious chess moves to make here.

This isn’t just about getting guys back on the field, it’s about roster strategy for the entire rest of the season. Harbaugh’s got to play this perfectly, because every single decision now has massive consequences for how this 2026 Chargers season plays out.

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Originally reported by Bolts from the Blue.