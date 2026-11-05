Derrick Henry Is Still Lethal, And Texans Fans Should Be Terrified If They Don't Go Get Him

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Word is, teams are hitting up the Ravens about trading for Derrick Henry right now, and if you’re a Houston Texans fan, you know exactly why Houston needs to be one of those teams. For two straight years, we’ve been hearing the same line from the Texans: they want to play hat-on-hat, smash-mouth football, an aggressive, “establish the run” kind of offense. The problem is, offensive coordinator Nick Caley and offensive line coach Cole Popovich haven’t pulled this off, not even close.

The Run Game Is A Mess, And Coaches Are Pointing Fingers

Last year, it was easy to blame running back Joe Mixon’s “mysterious injury/illness/medical foot condition.” So, in the offseason, general manager Nick Caserio tried to fix it by trading for David Montgomery, who was promptly injured. Now, the entire “smash-mouth” vision seems to fall on Woody Marks, running basic jumbo-package plays that wouldn’t fool a high school defense, let alone an NFL one. Marks is a good runner, for sure, but he isn’t a one-man running back depth chart. There’s a ton of evidence that the coaching is largely to blame, from what they’re teaching players to the plays Caley is calling. But head coach Demeco Ryans? He apparently thinks the players are 100% at fault. Well, if it’s a player problem, then there’s a player solution staring them right in the face.

Henry’s Still Got It, And He Doesn’t Need To Do It All

Teams have already reached out to the Ravens about a potential trade for running back Derrick Henry. Yeah, the guy might be 33 and getting closer to the end, but he absolutely still has plenty of gas in the tank. On a team with Woody Marks and C.J. Stroud, he wouldn’t have to carry the entire load like he’s currently doing for the Ravens. An aging lion is still lethal, still threatening. Even just the *threat* of him is enough to make opposing defenses respect the run some of the time.

So far in 2026, Henry has 158 carries for 632 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He’s also caught 12 of 14 passes for 75 yards. All of that has added 9 touchdowns to the Ravens’ 2026 totals, putting him in 7th place in the current running back Top 10. That means an “aging” Henry is still better than most running backs in the entire NFL. Adding 9 more touchdowns to the Texans’ season could move them to 5-2, maybe even 6-1.

While other teams, like the New York Giants, might go hard in the paint to get Henry, this is make-or-break time for the Texans’ current regime. We’ve talked about it *ad nauseam*, how badly Caserio, Ryans, Caley, defensive coordinator Matt Burke, and Popovich have squandered all that offseason hype and fan goodwill. Continuing down this path of failure means the McNairs will have no choice but to fire some, or all, of them. Often, embattled GMs and coaches will make Hail Mary trades to try and salvage a “one player away” season. This is it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Battle Red Blog.