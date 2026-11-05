Cayden Green's Wild Position Switch Is Making Scouts Lose Their Minds

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Cayden Green, the Missouri Tigers offensive lineman, has gone from a standout guard to a First Team All-SEC left tackle in what feels like the blink of an eye. This guy’s trajectory for the 2027 NFL Draft is something serious, and teams are already taking notice, even though we’re still deep in the regular season grind.

From Sooner Guard to Tiger Tackle

Talk about a journey! Green started as a four-star recruit in 2022, even ranked the second-best prospect out of Missouri, before signing with Oklahoma. He immediately jumped in, starting five games at left guard for the Sooners. But then he made the move back to his home state, landing with the Missouri Tigers. He kept that left guard spot locked down until 2025, when the Tigers pulled a switcheroo just two weeks before the season kicked off: they moved him to left tackle. That’s a wild move, usually linemen go inside, not outside, especially that close to game one. What happened next? Pure magic. In his *first year* at tackle, Green allowed just seven pressures across over 350 pass blocking snaps, earning himself First Team All-SEC recognition. This dude is built different.

A Coach’s Dream With First-Round Firepower

This season, even after missing the first game due to injury, Green has been an absolute rock at left tackle for the Tigers. He’s allowed only five pressures and zero sacks through five games, solidifying his spot among the top tackles in the upcoming Draft. His biggest strength is how effortlessly he took to that tackle spot. It just screams coachability and adaptability. He’s got that heavy frame to anchor like a beast, but still has the athleticism to shut down those edge speed rushers. Green finishes blocks, plays through the whistle, and his versatility means he’ll have over 1,500 career snaps at both guard and tackle. Sure, he’s still kinda new to left tackle and there are some raw moments, plus he’s had a few minor injuries, but his performance this year has really quieted any doubts. He’s been flagged only twice this season, showing that consistency and discipline.

Green is literally what every coaching staff dreams of. His ability to jump in and immediately start at three or more positions on the offensive line, combined with his consistent performance against SEC competition and low penalty count, makes him a premium prospect. Expect his draft stock to keep climbing through the middle of the first round, and probably even higher once teams get to really dig into him at the Combine. Keep an eye on this kid, because he’s got that next-level talent that could shake up an NFL offensive line from day one.

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Originally reported by Cat Scratch Reader.