Myles Garrett Is Practicing For a Return, But One Rams Star Is DONE For The Season

Jaylen Watson, one of the Rams’ absolute studs on defense, is officially done for the season after shoulder surgery, a gut-punch for a team trying to get their year rolling. This is awful news for a player who has been tremendous, and a real bummer for the squad.

A Brutal Blow to the Defense

Watson has been nursing a shoulder injury since earlier this year, a problem that first flared up around their game against the Denver Broncos. He even missed a game after dislocating it, only to hurt that same shoulder again in their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. At a certain point, you gotta shut a player down to prevent further injury, and that’s what happened here. Rams coach Sean McVay said it’s “a big blow, a bummer for him.” McVay called Watson “such a stud for us,” adding he’s “been awesome, and whenever he gets back next year, we’ll be better. He’s been everything and that much more that we’d hoped.” The Rams expect to have Watson for another couple seasons, so letting him heal up is the smart play, but that doesn’t make the news any easier for the team or the guy himself.

The Return of a Defensive Giant?

On the flip side, there’s a huge name back on the practice field for the Rams: Myles Garrett. The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since Week 1, which was way back in Australia, where he had a zero-tackle debut. He’s been sidelined for seven games after knee surgery, but now he’s practicing with his teammates for the first time in nearly two months. There’s no official word yet if he’ll play this Sunday or next, but unless he hits a setback, the expectation is he’ll be back on the field eventually. McVay isn’t certain if Garrett will be ready for the upcoming game against Washington, noting they’ll make that decision later in the week. Garrett is only taking about half of the practice reps on Wednesday to see how his body responds. “It’s exciting,” McVay said. “It’s great to be able to get him back out there. Just trying to stay in the moment, one day at a time.”

And Someone’s Talking Trash

Beyond the injury and comeback news, Rams safety Quentin Lake apparently couldn’t hold back, talking some serious smack on Justin Herbert after their win against the Chargers. Lake didn’t mince words during an appearance, saying, “[Herbert] was throwing deli meat out there. He’s seeing ghosts, I’m not going to lie,” with a laugh. You gotta love the fire from that guy.

So, while the Rams have to cope with losing a key defensive piece in Watson, they’re hoping for a massive boost with Garrett’s imminent return. It’s a real rollercoaster right now for them. Keep an eye on that Washington game to see if the big man is back on the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.