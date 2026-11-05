Baltimore Is Staring Down A 10-Point Hole And Its QB Mess Is Getting Worse

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The Baltimore Ravens are in a freefall, losers of three straight games after a hot 4-1 start, and now they are staring down Thursday Night Football with their *third-string* quarterback under center. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, and it is looking like a brutal matchup for the struggling home team. The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling in as 10-point road favorites, with the over/under at 40 points, and honestly, can you blame the oddsmakers?

The Ravens’ Nightmare Scenario

Baltimore’s season started with promise, but that 4-1 record feels like ages ago. Now they are on a three-game skid, and the injury bug has absolutely savaged their quarterback room. Starting signal-caller Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a thumb injury, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, is out with a toe issue. That means Joe Fagnano, who just made his NFL debut last week in a tough loss to Buffalo, is expected to start. Talk about being thrown into the fire! It is a brutal spot for any team, let alone one trying to stop a losing streak in prime time. The experts are not giving Baltimore much of a shot, with the Ravens sitting as 10-point home underdogs.

Jacksonville Is Absolutely Rolling

On the flip side, the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing some inspired football. They are aiming for their fifth win in six games and just obliterated Indianapolis with a resounding 42-7 victory. This team is a legit contender, holding a commanding lead in the AFC South, three games up on second-place Houston (who are 2-5). The Jaguars have been dominant overall, boasting an impressive 14-3 record in their last 17 games, and they have won consecutive Thursday Night Football matchups, including one against the Saints in 2023. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is lighting it up, leading the NFL in passer rating this season and throwing a team-record seven touchdown passes through seven games. And let us not forget Bhayshul Tuten, who became the first Jaguars player since Maurice Jones-Drew way back in 2007 to rack up 100+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards, and two-plus touchdowns in a single game. This team has firepower.

Where the Game Might Turn (If It Does)

So, with the Ravens in such a tough spot, what is the game plan for offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? You can expect a simplified, heavy-personnel approach, likely focused on their key players like Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews. The Jaguars, surprisingly, rank last in Run-Stop-Win Rate, which is a major weakness. Plus, nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out, and starting edge rusher Travon Walker is battling through an injury. This *might* be a small window for Baltimore’s ground game to find some traction, potentially keeping the ball out of Fagnano’s hands and eating some clock. Still, it is a huge uphill climb for the Ravens. Betting experts are even picking the Ravens to cover the +10 spread and are liking Justice Hill to go over 11.5 receiving yards, which points to that simplified game plan.

This is not just another game. It is a prime-time gut check for Baltimore, a chance to show *something* even as huge underdogs. Can they possibly shock the world, or will the Jaguars continue their dominant march? We will find out tonight.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.