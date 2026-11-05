The Cardinals Are Barely Hanging On, And Their Josh Sweat Trade Drama Proves It

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The Arizona Cardinals just pulled off a wild win against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, somehow clawing their way back after getting absolutely dominated for the first half. That kind of fight, especially right now, sends a clear message: this season isn’t dead for them, not yet. What’s even crazier is that the whole NFC West is struggling this year, with teams like the Los Angeles Rams and even our own Seattle Seahawks having a rough go.

Bottom of the Division, But Still In The Mix

Yeah, the Cardinals are still at the bottom of the division with a 3-5-0 record, which looks pretty grim. They kicked off the season even worse at 2-5-0. But get this, they are only one game out of second place. Usually, when a team starts this badly and the trade deadline rolls around, you figure they are selling off anyone not nailed down, especially their high-priced stars. And even with that one-game winning streak, the Cardinals are still on the “sellers” list, especially after they already traded Jacoby Brissett.

There are two players who have been talked about non-stop as potential trade pieces, but the details, especially for one of them, are wild.

The Josh Sweat Saga: From “Bounty of Picks” to High Asking Price

EDGE rusher Josh Sweat has been the guy everyone’s been watching for over a month now. Last year, this dude was a menace. We’re talking 12 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 28 pressures. The Cardinals signed him to a huge deal and if they’d tried to move him in the offseason, they would’ve gotten a “bounty of draft picks.” But that was last year.

This season? His production is way down. Through eight games, he’s got only 3 sacks, 5 QB hits, and 9 pressures. That’s subpar, no doubt about it, even with the same defensive coordinator and scheme. The good news for them is that he has picked it up a little recently, with three sacks in his last five games.

So, what’s the latest? The front office is admitting Sweat is available before the November 10 trade deadline. But GM Monti Ossenfort is also playing it cool, saying they’re fine with keeping him and hope his production spikes in the second half. Honestly, it looks like Arizona will probably hold onto him. Why? Because Ossenfort isn’t giving Sweat away for cheap. Word is, the Cardinals have a seriously high asking price, which is gonna scare off most teams. Sweat himself has said he’d be fine with a trade or happy to stay, so the Cardinals are in total control here.

This whole situation, especially with the trade deadline looming on November 10, really shows where the Cardinals are at. They are trying to turn things around mid-season, but they also aren’t letting go of their assets for pennies. It’s a high-stakes gamble for Monti Ossenfort. Let’s see if this strategy pays off, or if it just leaves them with a pricey player who isn’t living up to his contract.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.