Sam Darnold Is OUT With a Quad Injury, and the Seahawks Are in a Must-Win Scramble

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Our starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, is officially ruled OUT for Week 9’s rematch against the Arizona Cardinals, and honestly, this throws a massive wrench into everything. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Wednesday that Darnold suffered a quad injury during Monday night’s brutal loss to the Chicago Bears, and he’s now week-to-week. Just when we thought we had some clarity, the QB debate is back, front and center.

Lock Steps Up, Milroe Looms

So, with Darnold on the sidelines, it’s Drew Lock who’s slated to start for our Hawks against the Cardinals. Look, Lock’s been dealing with an elbow issue himself, but it sounds like they’re getting him right for Sunday. This is a huge moment for him, stepping into a “must-win” NFC West rematch. But here’s the kicker: there’s even a chance Jalen Milroe could start if Lock isn’t quite 100%. Can you imagine? A potential Milroe debut, an unknown trajectory for our beloved squad, all while Darnold’s contract situation hangs in the air and questions about Brian Fleury’s offensive coordinator hire keep swirling. This is wild.

The Stakes Just Got Sky-High

This isn’t just any game, folks. We’re heading into a “must-win” NFC West rematch with the Cardinals after that tough loss to the Bears. It’s a short week, and we’re suddenly without our starting QB. Remember, we last played Arizona in Week 2, but apparently, we’re facing a “very different Cardinals team” this time, led by former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. The discourse around our QB position already had its twists, but Darnold’s quad injury just added a full-blown plot twist. Our season’s trajectory feels more unknown than ever, and this game against a division rival is absolutely crucial to getting back on track.

This Sunday, Drew Lock or potentially Jalen Milroe, will be leading the charge at home against the Cardinals. It’s an NFC West battle we absolutely have to have, and every single play will matter. Go Hawks!

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Originally reported by Field Gulls.