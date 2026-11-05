Olivia Miles Just Signed With Hive BC, And the Rookie MVP Runner-Up Is About to Electrify Unrivaled

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Olivia Miles, who absolutely *dazzled* the WNBA as a rookie in 2026, is taking her talents to Unrivaled, ready to kick off the 2027 season with Hive BC. The offseason 3-on-3 league just dropped its full roster reveal on Wednesday night, and Miles is right there, one of a dozen new faces shaking things up across the eight clubs that boast 48 players in total.

Hive BC’s Stacked Backcourt

Miles isn’t just showing up, she’s stepping right into Hive BC’s backcourt, teaming up with Sonia Citron and Natisha Hiedeman. Can you imagine that trio? The source even says her partnership with Citron alone could be flat-out *electrifying*. And the rest of the squad? We’re talking Los Angeles Sparks duo Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell, plus Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon. This Hive BC roster is looking seriously stacked, ready to make some noise.

A Historic Rookie Year Leads to Unrivaled

Look, if you didn’t catch Miles’ WNBA rookie year, you *missed out*. She had what everyone is calling a historic season in 2026, and honestly, even the Minnesota Lynx probably didn’t see it all coming. This point guard wasn’t just good, she was an All-Star, grabbed Rookie of the Year honors, and finished *second* in MVP voting behind A’ja Wilson! For a rookie to be that close to MVP? Wild. Now, in the faster, tighter 3-on-3 game, her passing ability is going to be a huge factor. Get ready for some dimes.

So, when do we get to see this all go down? Unrivaled’s third season kicks off January 8th. You’ll have two games going down in Boston and another two out in Inglewood, Calif. It’s going to be a wild ride, and with Miles on the court, you know it’s must-watch.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.