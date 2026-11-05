Matthew Stafford's "Soreness" Is Uncommon For November, And He Thinks Reporters Are Blind

Reporters spotted an ice pack on Matthew Stafford’s throwing arm after the Rams’ Sunday game against the Chargers, and that got everyone talking immediately about the quarterback’s health. This wasn’t some minor detail, it was ice on his throwing arm.

McVay Downplays, Stafford Laughs It Off

Rams coach Sean McVay tried to keep it cool on Monday, calling the issue “soreness” and basically telling everyone to go ask Stafford himself for the full scoop. Well, when Stafford finally spoke on Wednesday about what the team called a “right elbow injury,” he said, “It feels good.” He insists he’s been at “full practice as I have been all year and hope to continue to be that way.” So, why the ice pack after Sunday? Stafford actually laughed, saying, “You guys have been blind.” He doubled down, “I feel like I’ve been icing my arm every day out here walking around. That’s on you guys. You all are the ones that are out there reporting that I have ice on my arm.”

“Not Uncommon” vs. “Uncommon”

Stafford, who’s 38, tried to frame it as just an old-guy thing, saying, “I’m 38 years old trying to keep up with these young bucks. A little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year.” He was quick to add, “Again, I haven’t missed a rep at practice. I haven’t missed a rep in a game and I feel good. I’m not too worried about it.” But here’s where it gets interesting: Simms, over on PFT Live, pointed out something totally different. He noted that elbow soreness for a quarterback is actually *uncommon* this late in the regular season. That’s a pretty big contradiction from Stafford’s “not uncommon” claim.

So while Stafford tries to brush it off, suggesting everyone else is just now noticing his daily ice routine, the fact that an expert sees “elbow soreness” as a rarity this deep into the season is definitely worth watching. We’ll see if this “soreness” stays “good” or if it becomes a bigger storyline as November progresses.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.