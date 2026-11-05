The Jaguars Just Dropped a 42-7 Bomb and Baltimore Is Absolutely Decimated

Jacksonville Jaguars logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Baltimore is absolutely reeling as they head into Thursday Night Football, getting ready to host a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that just demolished the Indianapolis Colts 42-7. The Ravens are coming off a devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game where Lamar Jackson made his return from an ankle injury only to get re-injured on his very first offensive snap. To add insult to injury, backup Tyler Huntley also went down in that same contest. This team is decimated on offense as Week 9 kicks off.

Baltimore’s Offense Is a Disaster Zone

It is tough to watch what’s happening to the Ravens. Losing your starting quarterback twice in one game, and then your backup, is a nightmare scenario for any team, especially in Week 9. They have to face a Jacksonville team that is sitting pretty at 5-2 and has solidified its hold on the AFC South. The Jaguars are clearly on a roll, and Baltimore’s offense is in shambles. You have to wonder how they even plan to move the ball without their primary signal-callers. The odds are stacked against them, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the Jaguars as 9.5-point favorites with an O/U of 39.5.

Lawrence Is Balling, Jags Are Rolling

Jacksonville, on the other hand, is absolutely cruising. After their bye week, they didn’t just beat the Colts, they laid the smack down. That 42-7 win showed everyone exactly what Trevor Lawrence and this offense are capable of. Lawrence has been playing exceptionally well this season, completing 65.7% of his passes at an average of 8.5 yards per attempt. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns, boasting a league-high 8.6% touchdown rate, against just four interceptions. His top target, Parker Washington, has been splitting his time fairly evenly and making plays.

The Jaguars’ running game is also a huge problem for opponents. Against the Colts, Bhayshul Tuten went off for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, even playing through an ankle injury he sustained in that game. Chris Rodriguez also chipped in with six carries for 41 yards and another score. Rodriguez was limited in practice this week due to a hand injury but is set to play. Tuten’s status is more up in the air; he didn’t practice all week with that ankle injury, making him a game-time decision.

Can Baltimore’s D Even Slow This Down?

The Ravens defense has been stout against the run for most of the season, allowing only 3.8 yards per carry, with a mere 0.8 of those yards coming before contact, according to Tru Media. So, even if Tuten is out, Jacksonville might find it tough to get things going on the ground. However, last week, the Bills still managed to rack up 146 rushing yards against Baltimore. James Cook averaged south of 4.0 yards per carry, but Ray Davis did some damage late with six carries for 30 yards, and Josh Allen scrambled for 30 more.

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the same type of runner as Josh Allen, but he’s mobile. If the Ravens’ front gets out of their rushing lanes trying to contain the Jags’ running backs, Lawrence absolutely has the ability to make things happen as a scrambler. This Thursday night is going to be a brutal test for Baltimore. Can they pull off the unthinkable against a 9.5-point spread, or will the Jaguars continue their march of dominance on Prime Video? We’ll find out soon enough.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.