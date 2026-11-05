Tyran Stokes Is Taking Over Already, And The 2027 Draft Class Has A Real Problem

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Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes has the inside track to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, and he wasted absolutely no time making that clear as the college basketball season just tipped off. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo dropped his new big board for the 2027 class and Stokes was right at the top. This dude is already turning heads, and it feels like the rest of the league, and maybe even his draft class, isn’t quite ready for what’s coming.

Stokes Is Already Showing Why He’s The Real Deal

Woo didn’t just put Stokes at number one, he backed it up. He wrote that Stokes “starts the season with a significant opportunity to establish himself at No. 1.” And you know what? Stokes took that opportunity and ran with it, because Woo calls him a “bona fide do-it-all perimeter talent who can take over games on offense and defense, profiling as the type of big, modern playmaker the NBA covets.” We’re talking about a player who can “create advantages for teammates as a passer and attack mismatches with his handle and physicality.” That’s high praise, even if his decision-making and jump shooting are still a work in progress.

The 6’8″ wing isn’t just Woo’s favorite, either. Jonathan Wasserman over at Bleacher Report also pegged him as the No. 1 pick in his own mock draft. Stokes made a solid first impression, putting up 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out one assist in a dominant 95-65 blowout win against Fordham. That’s a strong start for a guy everyone is already watching.

But The Rest Of The Class Is Looking A Little Thin

While Stokes is shining, Wasserman has a pretty blunt take on the rest of the class: it’s “a draft cycle lacking obvious star-level talent.” Ouch. That’s a huge red flag this early in the season. After Stokes, Woo’s board had Slovenian guard Stefan Joksimovic at No. 2, but Wasserman had Joksimovic all the way down at No. 6. That’s a pretty sizable gap between two top analysts for a guy projected so high.

There’s another major difference with Arizona center Motiejus Krivas. Woo has him at No. 7 on his big board, but Wasserman dropped him to No. 19 in his mock. Woo says Krivas is seen by many scouts as the “most NBA-ready college center” right now, which makes sense because there’s “strong market demand for bigs around the league as teams continue tilting toward keeping size on the floor.” His defense and rebounding are the main selling points, and he’s going to be a bigger offensive focus for a new-look Wildcats team. That’s some serious potential, but the discrepancy in rankings shows how fluid this class is outside of Stokes.

The “Old Man” Prospect And A Volatile Draft

Then there’s Florida’s Thomas Haugh, a college star who could have jumped into the 2026 first round but decided to stick around for another year. Here’s the kicker: he’ll be 24 as an NBA rookie. That’s old by draft standards, and his stock could go one of two ways. Either a playoff contender that lucked into a lottery pick sees his experience as a huge plus (think Yaxel Lendeborg going 11th overall to the Warriors), or his age will cause him to slide because his long-term upside isn’t as high. It’s a gamble, for sure.

Honestly, this entire draft class feels like it could be a wild ride. Draft boards always change a ton from the opening week to the end of the season, but with so few elite prospects right now, this could be an especially volatile year. We’re gonna need to keep a close eye on these guys to see who separates themselves from the pack.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.