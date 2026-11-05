Eight Rangers Officials Made a ‘Great Impression' on Shoki Oda: Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies Now Playing Catch-Up

Get ready, baseball fans, because 18-year-old pitching phenom Shoki Oda is not messing around. This kid is eyeing an immediate jump straight to MLB, completely bypassing a pro career in his home country of Japan. That’s a bold move, and it tells you everything about his confidence and the buzz around him. When you’re talking about a talent like this, every single development means everything for the race to sign him.

The Big Guns Were Already Lining Up

For a while, it seemed like the usual suspects were at the front of the line. MLB insider Francys Romero reported that Oda was expected to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Phillies. These are some of the biggest spenders and most storied franchises in the game, so it’s no surprise they were circling. They know a generational arm when they see one, and Oda is reportedly *that* guy. Everyone was watching to see which of these giants would make the biggest splash, but then something unexpected happened.

Rangers Just Entered the Chat and Stole the Spotlight

Hold up, because the Texas Rangers just pulled a fast one. Romero also dropped the news that a massive contingent of **eight officials** from the Rangers met with Oda this week. Not just some scout or a single exec, we’re talking eight people! And apparently, that meeting left a “great impression” on the teen phenom. Seriously, think about that: eight officials flying out, making a huge play, and it landed. That’s a power move, and it absolutely shifts the landscape. While the Dodgers, Yankees, and Phillies are still in the mix, you’ve got to wonder if they’re now feeling the heat, suddenly playing catch-up to the team that clearly made him feel wanted.

This is going to be a wild few weeks. Oda could be eligible to sign when the international signing period officially opens on January 15. Every team with a shot will be doing everything they can to land this kid. Keep your eyes peeled, because wherever Shoki Oda lands, that team is getting a serious arm, and the race to sign him just got way more interesting thanks to the Rangers making an early, massive impression.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.