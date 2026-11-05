Jauan Jennings Nixed a Return, And The Niners Are Already Looking At Who's Next

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Kyle Shanahan really wanted Jauan Jennings back with the Niners, but Jennings told him straight up he’s happy with the Vikings. This wasn’t some cold shoulder; Shanahan said they had a great conversation, but it pretty much slammed the door on a possible reunion for the wide receiver.

The One That Got Away: Jauan Jennings Stays Put

Shanahan made it clear, the Niners love Jauan. He talked about their “good relationship” and how well they “know him real well.” They weren’t going to make any moves without talking to him first, and it involved agreeing “on some things” just to get the conversation going. When they finally got him on a FaceTime call, Shanahan said it went well. Jennings wasn’t a “definite no at first,” which kinda makes you wonder what could’ve been, but he ultimately told Shanahan he was “pretty happy here and liking stuff” with the Vikings. Shanahan summed it up, saying a return “was possible, but that’s why it didn’t go down.” Tough break for the Niners, man, you always want to keep your guys.

Mid-Season Deep Dive: New Wrinkles and Roster Whispers

Even with the Jennings news, the Niners are always cooking up new strategies. The “not-quite-middle-of-the-season Awards” dropped some interesting insights into what’s happening on the field and what could be next for the roster.

The “Best new wrinkle” award goes to their B-gap releases. This isn’t just a Shanahan thing, but he’s been running it, and it’s awesome. Putting receivers in motion to get free releases right through the middle of the offensive line just messes with defenses. It scrambles their spacing, timing, and communication, and it’s super fun to watch when it works. Raheem Morris had some cool simulated pressures, twists, and 5-man fronts too, but the B-gap releases have just been more consistently eye-catching.

Then there’s the “Trent Sherfield award for pretty solid blocking and other helpful things, including ya know, separating, guy the 49ers should add.” The pick here is Xavier Hutchinson, WR, from the Texans. The write-up highlights his solid blocking and ability to separate, plus the fact he played with Brock Purdy at Iowa State. Now, the Niners’ wide receiver room is already a tight squeeze with Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk all back. The suggestion was to jettison Jacob Cowing or maybe swing a trade with Houston for Jordan Watkins. But let’s be real, the report isn’t holding its breath. It calls a deal “not going to happen” and “not remotely likely” given the Texans just traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. and lost Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins for the year. Still, Hutchinson “would make sense for the 49ers.”

Finally, for the “If you just use him in the red zone, it might really work award,” the nod goes to Ephesians Prysock. This is a corner who could be a game-changer in specific situations. He’s described as a “very large corner” who can “presses guy into the boundary effectively.” The desire is to see that kind of play in the red zone. You know, when every yard matters.

What’s Next: Looking Ahead to the Raiders

Shanahan’s got a philosophical take on luck, too. He mentioned, “I’m a Sagittarius, so I just have better luck in December I guess.” Hey, whatever works! He also noted that “Bye weeks, teams come back a little bit more rested,” which is always the hope. All eyes are now on the upcoming 49ers-Raiders game. After a bye week and some big conversations, it’ll be interesting to see how the Niners come out and what new wrinkles they might unveil on the field.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.