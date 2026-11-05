Kyler Murray's Hamstring Pushes Carson Wentz to Vikings QB1, And The Bills Are Waiting

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The Minnesota Vikings are looking at a likely quarterback change for their Monday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills. We’re talking a real shake-up at the helm, folks.

Wentz Stepping In Amidst Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news on Get Up, saying it’s “trending towards” Carson Wentz taking the reins as QB1. Why the shift? Turns out Kyler Murray is nursing a hamstring issue, putting him out of commission for this crucial matchup. It’s a tough break for Murray, and a sudden, high-pressure moment for Wentz.

Big Game Ahead for Wentz and the Vikings

So, get ready to see Wentz under center when the Vikings face off against the Bills on Monday. This isn’t just any game, and a QB change, especially due to injury, always ratchets up the tension. All eyes will be on Wentz to see how he handles stepping into the starting role against a tough opponent.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.