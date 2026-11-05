Harry Kane's New Deal Just Saved Alan Shearer's Premier League Record

Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Harry Kane just inked a massive new contract with Bayern Munich that locks him in until 2029, a move that is making waves far beyond Bavaria and sending a clear message to the Premier League record books. Bayern acted fast to secure their 33-year-old Ballon d’Or winner, ensuring England’s captain and all-time leading goalscorer will spend his peak years dazzling at Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga Dominance Means No Premier League Encore

Kane has been an absolute machine since he joined Bayern from Spurs for £86m back in August 2023. He’s already written himself into Bayern legend, racking up an unbelievable 102 goals in just 102 Bundesliga matches. We’re talking two league titles and three straight Golden Boot awards. That kind of production? Yeah, Bayern wasn’t about to let him walk, even with other clubs sniffing around. So, that emotional return to Spurs, which always felt like a possibility, looks increasingly unlikely now that he’s tied down until he’s nearly 36. And what does this mean for the Premier League? It surely means Alan Shearer’s record as the league’s highest scorer is safe and sound. Shearer put up 260 goals in 441 matches for Blackburn and Newcastle. Kane, before heading to Germany, scored 213 times in 320 league games for Spurs. He’s 47 goals short, and with that 2029 deal, it would take a truly spectacular, late-career comeback for him to ever touch that Geordie icon’s tally.

England’s Hopes Riding On Kane’s Longevity

But the ripples from this deal stretch across the Channel too, especially for England. Kane, who is already England’s highest scorer with 91 goals from a record-equalling 125 caps, seems to have major tournaments firmly in his sights. His new contract expires right before his 36th birthday, which signals a clear intent for Euro 2028, set to be played in the UK and Ireland. And get this: when that deal wraps up, he’s only a year away from the 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with those centenary opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. That’s a stretch, sure, given the grind of age, but former England striker Chris Sutton told BBC Sport that Kane is “more than capable of carrying on for a few years yet, easily.” Sutton points out that Kane’s game doesn’t rely on raw pace. He’s a world-class all-round player, strong in so many other areas. His finishing? That’s not going to drop off. His link-up play and his football brain are first class. “I don’t see his age being such a big deal,” Sutton said, a sentiment that Thomas Tuchel, the coach who brought him to Bayern and now leads England, has got to love.

So, for England fans, this deal is a massive signal of intent. Kane wants that elusive international trophy, and he’s giving himself every shot at it. The focus now shifts to how far he can lead England in the upcoming major tournaments, and whether this incredible career can cap off with the ultimate international prize.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by BBC Sport.