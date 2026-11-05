Finn Russell's 100-Cap Milestone Is Here, And Scotland Is Ready For New Zealand With Key Returns

trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Scotland just got a massive shot in the arm for their Nations Championship showdown with New Zealand on Saturday. Captain Sione Tuipulotu and fly-half Finn Russell are officially back in the squad, and trust me, this is HUGE. Neither of these absolute playmakers featured in the last game, a 33-17 win over Fiji back in July, so their return couldn’t come at a better time against a tough All Blacks side.

Scotland’s Stacked Squad: Who’s In and Who’s Starting

This isn’t just about Tuipulotu and Russell, though their presence alone is a game-changer. Head coach Gregor Townsend is rolling out a seriously strong lineup. We’ve got Gregor Brown partnering Scott Cummings in the second row, which is gonna be solid. And how about Matt Fagerson, fit and starting in the back row alongside Rory Darge and the dynamic former Glasgow Warrior Jack Dempsey? That’s some serious firepower.

The backline choices are definitely raising some eyebrows, but in a good way. Kyle Rowe gets the nod at fullback over Blair Kinghorn, and Huw Jones is favored over Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall to team up with Tuipulotu in the midfield. On the front row, Rory Sutherland is starting at loosehead prop, even after making just one appearance for Glasgow this season because of a calf injury. Talk about dedication! And for Edinburgh Rugby fans, hooker Ewan Ashman is the only one from their bright start to the season to make the starting XV. The biggest personal milestone? Russell is hitting his 100th international cap in this match, with 96 for Scotland plus four Tests for the Lions. That’s insane!

Not everyone made the cut, though. Record try-scorer Darcy Graham and wing Duhan van der Merwe have both been left out, which is a tough call but shows the depth Scotland is building.

New Zealand’s Response: Expecting a Battle at Murrayfield

New Zealand isn’t just going to roll over, obviously. Head coach Dave Rennie has made a couple of changes himself from their last match against Australia in Sydney. Ethan de Groot is back at loosehead prop, and Jordie Barrett returns from injury at inside center. They’re bringing some big guns too!

Rennie knows what’s up, he’s expecting a major test. He actually said, and I quote, “Scotland are a quality side. They are very well coached and have built a lot of depth over recent years. They play a very similar brand of footy to us and we know we’ll need to be at our best on Saturday.” He knows it! He also called Murrayfield “an iconic place to play so it will be a special occasion to kick off our northern tour.” He’s not wrong, the atmosphere is going to be electric.

So, get ready, rugby fans! Saturday’s Test kicks off at 2:10 pm. This isn’t just any game, it’s the first of three massive Nations Championship clashes at Murrayfield, with Australia and Japan coming to town in the next couple of weeks. With Tuipulotu and Russell back, Scotland is geared up for a cracking start to this championship run. You absolutely do not want to miss this!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.