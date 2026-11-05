The Half Sack That Has Chiefs Kingdom Seriously Worried

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Half a sack through seven games. That is the stat line for Chris Jones, a six-time All-Pro, and it has to be making Chiefs fans wonder what is going on with their star pass rusher. This isn’t the Jones we know, and his production is stark. He has managed a mere 13 tackles, putting him tied for 421st among all defenders across the league. He has only three quarterback hits, which is tied for 134th, and two pass deflections, tied for 156th. His only bright spot, a fumble recovery, is tied for ninth. But for a player of his caliber, the half sack, tied for 261st, is the head-scratcher. Jones himself admitted last week, “I always can be better. I’m my biggest critic.” The facts don’t lie. While he’s reportedly still quick off the snap, something is clearly holding back his ability to truly impact plays.

Bringing Back a Familiar Face to the Practice Squad

As the team grapples with their defensive line production, the Chiefs did make a move this week, bringing back rookie undrafted free agent Jacob De Jesus to the practice squad. De Jesus, listed at 5 feet 6 inches, is a backup returner who spent time with the team this past summer and during training camp. He was actually the team’s second punt returner through camp and preseason, working behind Nikko Remigio. The timing of this reunion is no coincidence. Remigio was limited on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury. This means De Jesus could absolutely get the call and be elevated from the practice squad if Remigio has to go on injured reserve or misses significant time. The Chiefs have been “OK but not necessarily explosive” in the return game, and De Jesus is the type of player who could potentially add that explosive element.

Failed Trade Attempt for Downs Highlights Roster Gaps

Beyond the practice squad, the Chiefs were also apparently active on the trade market, but couldn’t get a deal done for a player they clearly wanted. Reports indicate the Chiefs were interested in acquiring Downs and offered a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Rams also made the same offer. However, the Steelers were highly motivated and managed to swing a deal for Downs, sending a 2027 third-round pick to the Colts, who also gave up a 2028 fifth-round pick in return. The Chiefs, along with the Rams, ultimately didn’t want to offer more than that fourth-round pick, losing out on a potential addition.

With Remigio’s hip now a question mark, will Jacob De Jesus get a real shot to bring that much-needed spark to the return game? And for a team that couldn’t close a deal for Downs, how much longer can they wait for Chris Jones to find his game and get back to being the dominant force they need him to be?

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.