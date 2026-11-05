0-7 Chargers? One Defender Says Justin Herbert Is ‘Playing Out Of His Mind'

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The Los Angeles Chargers are absolutely reeling at 0-7 after their latest loss to the Rams last Sunday, but Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. just dropped a bombshell, complimenting Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in a way that’s got us all doing a double-take. Anderson told reporters on Wednesday that Herbert is still a “really great quarterback in this league” and is, in his own words, “playing out of his mind.”

Herbert’s Play Getting Shocking Praise

It is pretty wild to hear a star defender heap that kind of praise on a QB whose team hasn’t won a single game yet this season. Anderson highlighted exactly what makes Herbert dangerous, calling him a “big guy that has a big arm that can run around, that can throw the ball deep, makes a lot of plays with his legs.” He made it clear there’s “a ton of respect” for Herbert, stating he’s “still a very respectable player in this league.” Herbert’s stats show he has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,398 yards with five. You gotta wonder what the heck is going on around him for a talent like that to be stuck at 0-7.

The Chargers’ Mounting Challenges

Despite Herbert’s lauded individual play, the Chargers’ season is a disaster zone. That 0-7 record speaks volumes. Looking ahead, the Texans are clearly aware of the full offensive package they are about to face, not just Herbert. Anderson mentioned that Chargers OC Mike McDaniel, who has coached against this defense a lot from his time at San Fran, means they “know what to expect a little bit” in terms of scheme, probably “a lot of bounce.” The Texans defender also gave credit to the Chargers’ “really great solid offensive line” and “some really good running backs that can get downhill, that can hit the perimeter.” This means the Texans are gearing up for a serious challenge, even against a winless squad. This next game for Houston will be about containing a quarterback playing lights out, even if his team isn’t.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.