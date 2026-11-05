Micah Parsons Is Practicing, But His Stark Truth About Not Being ‘All-Pro' Right Away Changes Everything

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Micah Parsons, the Packers’ defensive end, is finally back on the practice field, a sight that had to send a jolt of energy through Green Bay. He hit individual work this past Wednesday, and word is he is set to do even more in workouts next week. We’re talking about a guy who tore his ACL last December, so just seeing him out there is a massive step.

The Long Road Back to the Gridiron

Don’t go circling any dates in permanent marker just yet, though. Parsons isn’t pinpointing his return to game action. Reports have been buzzing around Week 12 as the most likely time for his 2026 debut, but even that comes with a massive asterisk from the man himself. After missing that much time, you just know it is going to be a grind to get back to game speed.

All-Pro Flashes, and The Brutally Honest Truth

This is where it gets real. When reporters hit him with the “All-Pro level right out of the gate?” question, Parsons didn’t pull any punches. He admitted it is realistic to see those All-Pro moments, the kind that make your jaw drop, but he also dropped a bomb: he expects to “have terrible plays” too. Let that sink in for a second. An All-Pro talent, acknowledging he’s going to have bad moments.

And why? Because the man is being honest about his body. “Am I gonna go out there and play 50, 60 snaps, how I was doing before? Absolutely not. It’s just not realistic,” Parsons said. “My body’s not there yet. I don’t even think my knee is built for that yet. I didn’t go through a training camp.” He is not wrong. Missing training camp is huge. He knows he won’t be “the All-Pro Micah, the person I once was this year” until “later, after I go through all my phases and things like that.” It’s clear we’ll see “flashes of Al,” but the full beast is still a ways off. That’s the kind of raw honesty you just gotta respect.

This isn’t just about Parsons getting back on the field, it’s about managing expectations for a player who, when healthy, is an absolute game-wrecker. It’s going to be a fascinating journey watching him fight his way back to full form, even if that means a few bumps along the way.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.