The Sarcastic Words Steve Kerr Said That Tell You Everything About Election Night

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Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn’t hold back Wednesday, taking a sharp jab at President Donald Trump after Election Day brought a huge success for Democrats and a huge disappointment for Republicans. Kerr, who has never been afraid to speak out on political issues, has been a major critic of the Republican Party throughout Trump’s presidencies. His sarcastic comment on Wednesday was a clear response to the election outcome.

Kerr Fires Off the “$5,000 Check” Jab

Before the Warriors game on Wednesday, media asked Coach Kerr for his thoughts on the Democrats’ success in the midterm elections. Kerr, a noted Donald Trump critic, seized the opportunity. He joked, “I’m just I’m disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check that we were all going to get. I already spent it, in fact. I was so excited about it and sure about it that I spent it. Now I’m gonna have to figure something out.” It was a pointed comment, making his stance on the election results crystal clear.

Why That Comment Hits Hard

Kerr’s jab referenced a specific promise Trump had made over the past few weeks. Trump had claimed that every American would receive a $5,000 check if the Republicans won the midterm elections and maintained control of both the House and Senate. That outcome obviously didn’t happen, rendering Trump’s promise moot. Considering Kerr’s long history of political commentary and his tone in this instance, it’s fair to say he’s pretty pleased with Tuesday’s results. With Democrats celebrating a big night, Kerr’s sarcastic take makes it clear where he stands. It looks like he won’t be figuring out what to do with that $5,000 check after all.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.